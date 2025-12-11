United States Mint Semiquincentennial Circulating Coin Program Designs Unveiled

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) unveiled the designs for the Semiquincentennial Circulating Coin Program at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Wednesday evening. For one year only, the new designs—emblematic of the United States Semiquincentennial—will be depicted on the obverse and reverse of the 2026 dime, quarter-dollar coin (featuring five different designs), and half-dollar coin. Additionally, each circulating coin will bear a dual date: 1776 ~ 2026. Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330), and signed into law on January 13, 2021, by President Donald J. Trump, these coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty by reflecting our country’s founding principles and honoring our Nation’s history.

“The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America’s journey toward a ‘more perfect union,’ and celebrate America’s defining ideals of liberty,” said Acting Mint Director Kristie McNally. “We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation’s storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins.”

Semiquincentennial circulating coins featuring the new designs and dual dates will be released into circulation in 2026.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

