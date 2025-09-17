Financial report for the half-year ended june 30, 2025

Financial report for the half-year ended June 30, 2024
Attachment
| Source: SOLUTIONS 30 SOLUTIONS 30
Financial report for the half-year ended June 30, 2024
Attachment
Earnings for the first half of the year reflect solid trends across the Group’s businesses, with the exception of telecommunications in France Revenue of €467.4 million for the first half of the year...Read More
Solutions30, the European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Elektra Realizacje sp. z...Read More