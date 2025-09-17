Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2025
Pièce jointe
| Source: SOLUTIONS 30 SOLUTIONS 30
Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2025
Pièce jointe
Earnings for the first half of the year reflect solid trends across the Group’s businesses, with the exception of telecommunications in France Revenue of €467.4 million for the first half of the year...Read More
Solutions30, the European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Elektra Realizacje sp. z...Read More