Trapped By Love, Freed By Courage: One Woman’s Escape From The Unthinkable

In a vulnerable and courageous memoir, Mind F**ked, Joan Grey reveals the harrowing truth of her thirteen-year relationship with her therapist-turned-husband, who shattered her self-confidence through emotional abuse. Once a professional dancer, Joan entered therapy seeking safety, only to find herself captivated by the very person meant to help her. Their marriage quickly devolved into a nightmare, marked by manipulation and control. Joan's husband exploited her vulnerabilities, creating a cycle of affection intertwined with emotional torment.



Six days after their wedding, the interrogations began. Joan describes her awakening, comparing her experience to a frog in boiling water, realizing too late the danger she was in. With immense courage, she escaped, leaving behind everything but the clothes on her back. Joan's journey does not end there; she uncovers a web of abuse, revealing a civil suit and other victims of her husband's manipulation.



Mind F**ked exposes the hidden epidemic of intimate partner violence and therapy abuse, resonating with anyone who has misplaced their trust and lost their sense of self. This memoir serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking to reclaim their lives, offering insight into the complexities of emotional abuse and the strength required to break free.



Key themes in Mind F**ked include:

- The devastating impact of emotional abuse and coercive control

- The complexities of therapist-client relationships

- The journey from victimhood to empowerment

- The importance of self-discovery and healing

- The hidden epidemic of therapy abuse



Joan Grey structures the narrative with raw honesty, stating, “But like a frog in a pot of boiling water, I finally woke up to realize that he was literally trying to kill me.”



What other secrets lie beneath the surface of therapy?



About the Author: Joan Grey is a tenacious former world-class dancer turned trauma-informed teacher and advocate. After a successful career dancing iconic roles with major companies, she focused inward, owning yoga studios and mentoring students to reconnect with their bodies. Joan writes for The Village Compass and speaks to survivors, sharing her story to inspire change. A seeker at heart, she blends Southern grit, spiritualism, and compassion in her mission to help others reclaim their strength and voice. Her book, Mind F**ked, addresses the struggles of women or anyone seeking to rediscover themselves after long-term relationships that have left them feeling lost.

