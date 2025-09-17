Stanley Martin Homes to Acquire the Assets and Operations of Windsor Homes, Expanding Presence in North Carolina

RESTON, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, LLC announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Windsor Homes, a successful homebuilder headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The transaction is expected to close later this month.

Windsor Homes currently controls approximately 2,100 lots across the Triad region of North Carolina (an area that includes Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and Burlington) and in the coastal region of North Carolina (around Wilmington) and has 270 homes under construction. The acquisition will significantly expand the Stanley Martin Homes’ footprint in the Carolinas and strengthen its position in one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the southeastern United States.

“This acquisition is a strategic step in our continued expansion across the Southeast,” said Steve Alloy, President of Stanley Martin. “We were immediately impressed by the leadership team at Windsor Homes, their commitment to quality, and their alignment with our values and culture. We’re excited to welcome the full Windsor Homes team into Stanley Martin.”

Tom Hall, President of Windsor Homes, said, “Over the past 20+ years, we’ve built a company rooted in building quality homes that meet the needs of individuals and families. Joining Stanley Martin Homes marks a new chapter for our team - one filled with opportunity, growth, and shared success. I’m confident that this partnership will allow us to continue delivering exceptional homes while expanding our reach.”

Market Impact

The acquisition will increase Stanley Martin’s controlled lot count by approximately 25% in North Carolina and add 32 new communities to its portfolio. It also enhances the company’s ability to meet growing demand in high-opportunity North Carolina markets such as Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, and Wilmington, where housing inventory remains limited and buyer interest is strong.

Advisors and Legal Representation

Maynard Nexsen provided legal representation for Stanley Martin. Williams Parker represented the sellers. Whelan Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to Windsor Homes in the transaction.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.