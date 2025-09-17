Joint Commission Announces 2025 Quality and Patient Safety Award Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission announced its 2025 award winners this week at its inaugural UNIFY™ 2025: Convening for Quality conference, recognizing outstanding organizations and individuals for exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment to advancing healthcare quality and patient safety.

The Award of Excellence honors an individual for outstanding leadership and remarkable contributions to healthcare.

J. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS, president and CEO, Inova Health System, located in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., is the inaugural recipient of the Award of Excellence.

The Healthcare Innovation Award recognizes a healthcare organization for its steadfast commitment to advancing the frontiers of healthcare and setting new standards of excellence.

Tampa General Hospital is the inaugural recipient of the Healthcare Innovation Award.

The John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, awarded by Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, honor outstanding achievements by individuals and organizations that are making a measurable difference in patient safety and quality of care. Launched in 2002, the awards program honors the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

The 2025 Eisenberg Award for National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality recognizes Children’s Hospital Association for its “Improving Pediatric Sepsis Outcomes Collaborative.”

The 2025 Eisenberg Award for Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality honors the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for its initiative, “Improving Organ Transplantation Access in Underserved Communities.”

The 2025 Eisenberg Award for Individual Achievement honors Rollin J. “Terry” Fairbanks, MD, MS, senior vice president and chief quality & safety officer, MedStar Health, and executive director, MedStar Institute for Quality & Safety, located in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The Physician Leadership Award honors a physician for significant contributions to improving patient care, advancing medical practice and implementing innovative solutions to complex healthcare challenges.

Betty Chu, MD, MBA, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Advocate Health, is the inaugural recipient of the Physician Leadership Award.

The Nurse Leadership Award recognizes nurse leaders for exceptional leadership in advancing patient-centered care, strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration and elevating nursing practice to drive meaningful improvements.

Rachel Valdez-Vargas, MSN, RN, CIC, CPHQ, advisor for Quality Management and Performance Improvement, Northwell Phelps Hospital, and Kimberly McCarthy, MS, RN, Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, are the inaugural recipients of the Nurse Leadership Award.

“Our 2025 award recipients shine a spotlight on how bold innovation and unwavering commitment to patient-centered care are transforming the landscape of healthcare quality and safety,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, Joint Commission. “Congratulations to the recipients, whose work inspires us all to challenge convention, embrace collaboration, and harness data-driven insights to improve care for every patient.”

To learn more about the 2025 awardees and their remarkable achievements, visit Joint Commission’s website.

The awardees were honored at UNIFY 2025, Joint Commission’s healthcare leadership conference, held Sept. 16-17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The respective organizations and leaders shared best practices and lessons learned with attendees throughout the two-day event focused on how the healthcare industry can accelerate quality and patient safety improvement. Sign up to receive more information about UNIFY 2026.

