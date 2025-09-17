The ROOT Brands Announces Upcoming Launch of KO3: Revolutionary Antarctic Krill Oil Supplement to Set New Premium Standards with Industry-First Heavy Metal-Free Certification

Franklin, Tennessee, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROOT Brands, a leader in premium wellness solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of KO3 Advanced Omega-3 Supplement, a revolutionary Antarctic krill oil formula set to debut in early October 2025. This groundbreaking supplement will establish new industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability when it becomes available exclusively at www.theRootbrands.com. KO3 addresses critical gaps in the omega-3 supplement market with its industry-first heavy metal-free certification, premium Neptune Krill Oil (NKO®️) sourcing, and triple the astaxanthin content of typical competitors.

Setting New Standards in Supplement Purity

KO3 distinguishes itself as one of fewer than 10% of krill oil supplements that explicitly certify heavy metal-free status through rigorous third-party testing during production. This addresses a significant safety concern, as research shows Antarctic krill's 5-7 year lifespan allows bioaccumulation of heavy metals, which become concentrated during oil extraction.

"At The ROOT Brands, we believe premium wellness starts with uncompromising purity," said Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Formulator at The ROOT Brands. "While most supplement companies hope for quality, we guarantee it through advanced purification processes and comprehensive testing that eliminates contamination risks entirely. We're excited to bring this breakthrough formulation to our customers in early October."

Triple Premium Advantage Delivers Superior Results

1. Certified Heavy Metal-Free Production KO3's rigorous purification process and batch-by-batch certification ensures zero heavy metal contamination, providing peace of mind that most competitors cannot offer.

2. Premium Neptune Krill Oil (NKO®️) Source Unlike generic krill oil, KO3 utilizes Neptune Krill Oil (NKO®️), the gold-standard ingredient recognized for superior quality and clinical research backing. This phospholipid-bound omega-3 structure enables up to 68% better absorption compared to traditional fish oil triglycerides, delivering omega-3s to cells 48-72 hours faster.

3. Industry-Leading Astaxanthin Content (3X More) While typical krill oil supplements contain 40-80 micrograms of astaxanthin per serving, KO3 delivers nearly three times this amount at approximately 400 micrograms. Astaxanthin, nature's most powerful antioxidant – up to 6,000 times stronger than vitamin C – provides unparalleled cellular protection and supports eye and brain health through its unique ability to cross both the blood-brain and blood-retinal barriers.

Comprehensive Health Benefits from Antarctic Waters

KO3's scientifically formulated approach targets multiple health systems through its premium Antarctic krill oil base:

Cardiovascular Health : Advanced omega-3s support healthy heart rhythm and optimal vascular function

: Advanced omega-3s support healthy heart rhythm and optimal vascular function Cognitive Function : Brain-bioavailable nutrients enhance mental clarity, focus, and memory

: Brain-bioavailable nutrients enhance mental clarity, focus, and memory Eye Health : High astaxanthin content supports visual acuity and reduces digital eye strain

: High astaxanthin content supports visual acuity and reduces digital eye strain Joint Mobility : Natural anti-inflammatory compounds promote comfort and flexibility

: Natural anti-inflammatory compounds promote comfort and flexibility Cellular Protection: Powerful antioxidants combat oxidative stress and support healthy aging

Sustainable Sourcing from Earth's Purest Waters

KO3 is sourced exclusively from pristine Antarctic waters, recognized as the cleanest marine environment on Earth. The company's commitment to sustainable harvesting practices ensures environmental responsibility while delivering the highest quality omega-3 supplements.

"Our Antarctic sourcing isn't just about purity – it's about accessing nature's most concentrated source of bioactive compounds," continued [Spokesperson Name]. "When you combine this with our advanced extraction and purification processes, you get a supplement that delivers measurable results. We can't wait for our customers to experience the KO3 difference starting in early October."

Scientific Research Validates Superior Bioavailability

Clinical studies demonstrate that krill oil's phospholipid structure significantly enhances omega-3 absorption and utilization. Research shows that astaxanthin supplementation can improve visual accommodation by 21.7% in just four weeks, while also providing powerful antioxidant protection that supports cellular health and longevity.

The unique combination of EPA and DHA in phospholipid form, enhanced by high-potency astaxanthin, creates synergistic effects that support multiple body systems simultaneously – from cardiovascular health to cognitive function.

Market Leadership Through Innovation

KO3 represents The ROOT Brands' commitment to advancing supplement science through premium ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. By addressing the contamination concerns and bioavailability limitations found in typical omega-3 supplements, KO3 will establish a new benchmark for what consumers should expect from premium wellness products when it launches in early October 2025.

Early Access and Exclusive Availability

KO3 Advanced Omega-3 Supplement will be available exclusively through The ROOT Brands' official website at www.theRootbrands.com starting in early October 2025. Customers interested in being among the first to experience this revolutionary formula can sign up for launch notifications at the website.

About KO3 Advanced Omega-3 Supplement

KO3 is a high-performance dietary supplement powered by Neptune Krill Oil (NKO®️), delivering comprehensive support for cardiovascular, cognitive, joint, skin, and cellular health. Sourced from pure Antarctic krill and featuring industry-leading astaxanthin content with certified heavy metal-free production, KO3 represents the evolution of premium omega-3 supplementation. The unique phospholipid structure enables superior bioavailability compared to traditional fish oil, while advanced purification ensures safety and potency in every softgel.

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands is a premium wellness company dedicated to providing scientifically-formulated supplements that address the root causes of health challenges. Founded on principles of purity, potency, and transparency, The ROOT Brands combines cutting-edge research with premium sourcing to deliver supplements that meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy. The company's product line focuses on foundational wellness solutions that support optimal health from the cellular level up.

For more information about The ROOT Brands and to sign up for KO3 launch notifications, visit www.theRootbrands.com.

Media Contact: Marty McGinley - Marketing Director - The ROOT Brands 224-622-7110 - marty@therootbrands.com

Product Information: KO3 Advanced Omega-3 Supplement Launch Date: Early October 2025 Available exclusively at: www.theRootbrands.com For launch notifications, sign up today at: www.theRootbrands.com

