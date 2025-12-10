Drink Smarter This Holiday Season: Patent-Backed Formula Tackles Party Season's Biggest Health Worry

Nashville, TN, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's be honest: December is brutal on your body. Between office parties, family dinners, and ringing in the New Year, the average American hits 7-10 alcohol-fueled events in six weeks. That's a lot to ask of your liver.



Enter Clean Spirits, the first patented liver support system designed specifically for people who want to celebrate without the next-day wreckage.



The Holiday Hangover Problem

Holiday drinking spikes 400% in December. Those sugar-loaded cocktails? They're creating a metabolic nightmare: hangovers, brain fog, weight gain, and serious liver stress.



"Holiday celebrations shouldn't come with a health penalty," says Dr. Christina Rahm, the pharmaceutical scientist behind Clean Spirits. "I created this so people can drink more safely. It's about keeping your health, memory, and energy during a season that's supposed to be joyful, not regretful."



How It Actually Works

When you drink, your liver converts alcohol into acetaldehyde, a toxin that causes oxidative stress and depletes your body's master antioxidant, glutathione. The more you drink (especially sugary cocktails), the worse it gets.



Clean Spirits' patented Ethanase® blend features N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), which jumpstarts enzyme production and glutathione synthesis. Your liver processes alcohol more efficiently from the first sip through recovery.



The formula includes:

• Tryptophan for mood and sleep support

• Niacin to power alcohol-processing enzymes

• Calcium & Magnesium for cellular function

• Natural compounds for antioxidant and metabolic support

No artificial junk. No fillers. Just pharmaceutical-grade ingredients with a purpose.



Who's Behind This?

Dr. Rahm isn't some wellness influencer. She's worked at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers Squibb. She studied at Harvard and Cornell. She holds 20+ patents, 80+ filed patents, and 200+ trademarks globally.



"I don't encourage drinking," she says. "But I understand it's part of life for many people. If you're going to drink, support your body properly."



Beyond the Hangover



Clean Spirits does more than help you avoid morning-after misery:

• Protects liver function

• Boosts detoxification

• Defends against cellular damage

• Maintains immune health during cold season

• Supports mental clarity

• Helps block sugar/carb absorption



How to Use It

Take Clean Spirits 30-60 minutes before your first drink, or put a few drops in your drink. You can even take it the next morning. That's it.



Pro tips:

• Alternate drinks with water

• Never drink on an empty stomach

• Skip the syrupy cocktails when possible

• Use consistently throughout party season



The Bigger Picture

Clean Spirits is part of The ROOT Brands' explosive rise, from $3M to $61M in revenue since 2020. Dr. Rahm's patented formulations and obsession with pure ingredients have made them one of the fastest-growing nutraceutical companies in America.



What People Say

"I actually remember conversations and wake up feeling human. Non-negotiable for me now."

"Finally lets me stay social without sacrificing productivity."

"Scientifically-backed and it actually works. The difference is remarkable."



Get It

Available exclusively at therootbrands.com



DM "Hangover" for info and support



"Make memories this season, not regrets," says Dr. Rahm. "Life's meant to be enjoyed, responsibly and healthfully."



DISCLAIMER: Clean Spirits supports healthy liver function. It doesn't eliminate alcohol's effects, prevent intoxication, or cure hangovers. Drink responsibly. Don't drive impaired. These statements haven't been evaluated by the FDA. This product isn't intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Consult your healthcare provider before use.

Attachment