Advantest Expands 7038 System-Level Test Platform with Right-Sized Single Test Rack Solution for High-Volume Manufacturing

TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced its 7038 Single Test Rack (STR) system-level test (SLT) and burn-in test (BI) solution. The 7038 STR extends the company’s proven 7038 SLT platform with a lower-cost architecture optimized for slot-based automated test solutions, enabling right-sized SLT deployment in the production of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance compute (HPC), automotive, and other low- to mid-volume devices.

The new 7038 STR delivers liquid-cooled thermal management of up to 1.4 kW per test site, enabling robust testing of today’s most complex and power-hungry devices. Like the 7038 dual-rack test solution, the 7038 STR will also offer air-cooled thermal management for even more cost-effective test. With asynchronous test capability for up to 48 sites, the system offers a single-vendor turnkey solution that includes socket interface boards (SIBs), sockets, device multi-zone thermal management, software management and control, and an integrated automated handler. This single-source approach eliminates the need to obtain multiple components from different suppliers, streamlining deployment and reducing risk for customers.

As device complexity and power requirements continue to rise in the HPC, AI, and automotive markets, the need for advanced SLT and BI solutions has grown significantly. In particular, automotive makers investing heavily in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics processing need a mid-power solution that goes beyond air-cooled thermal solutions for SLT. The 7038 STR provides a solution that can scale with the power and size increase of these processors. Air-cooled systems are limited to approximately 100 W per device, while the 7038 STR’s liquid-cooled design supports the higher power levels demanded by next-generation processors with future upgrade capabilities exceeding 1.4 kW.

“The 7038 STR represents the next evolution of our system-level and burn-in test portfolio. Extending our proven 7038 platform into a right-sized configuration creates new opportunities to address the needs of customers who require robust test coverage for increasingly complex, high-power devices but don’t need the scale of a dual-rack system,” said Jonathan Sinskie, president and CEO, Advantest Test Solutions. “This addition strengthens our ability to support demanding applications while reinforcing our commitment to being a single-source partner for total SLT and BI solutions. With the 7038 STR, customers gain flexibility, scalability, and confidence that their devices will perform as designed in real-world use.”

The 7038 STR is especially suited for mid- to low-volume production environments where customers require advanced SLT/BI capabilities without the higher investment and larger footprint of dual-rack systems. Its compatibility with the broader 7038 product family means that customers can easily migrate test programs and hardware between the single- and dual-rack configurations as their production volumes grow. In addition, the system is fully compatible with ATS ActivATE360™, Advantest’s intuitive test management software. ActivATE provides turnkey real-time monitoring, logging, and control across device temperature, current, and power, simplifying program development and ensuring smooth integration into customer test environments.

The 7038 Single Test Rack solution is available immediately, with pricing dependent on slot configuration, sites per slot, and thermal requirements.

To learn more about the new 7038 STR System-Level Test and Burn-in Test System, as well as Advantest’s full line of automated test equipment and materials, visit booth 206 at the International Test Conference, September 21-26, 2025, in San Diego.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

