Digital Process Automation Market Size to Hit USD 36.01 Billion by 2032, at 12.55% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Cloud Adoption and Low Code Platforms Drive Digital Process Automation Market Growth

Among the key drivers of the global Digital Process Automation (DPA) market's expansion are the rising need for operational efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and a decline in manual labor. Complex, free-flowing work processes are increasingly being controlled by corporations nowadays in an effort to increase consistency, compliance, and reduce error rates. As low-code and no-code platforms acquire more acceptance in the future, development cycles speed up, assisting companies in digitizing their core operations more quickly. Additionally, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility are made possible by the shift to cloud-based solutions, all of which are important drivers propelling adoption across a range of industries.

Digital Process Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 36.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.55% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Software, and Services)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, and Cloud-Based)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises)

• By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

The software segment captured a 63.4% share of the Digital Process Automation market in 2024 due to the extensive use of customizable platforms that simplify complex workflows and enhance productivity. Services will witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted years, through 2025-2032, as the increasing demand for professional/managed services aiding in implementation, customization, and maintenance.

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based segment led the market with a share of 61.6% in 2024. The segment’s expansion is driven by the growing adoption of remote workforces, the need for cloudine DPA automation solutions are in demand to keep up with this digital transformation and business continuity. On-premises segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR during 2025-2032 as industries with high data security and regulatory compliance requirements preferred on-premises deployments.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises accounted for 68.4% share of the Digital Process Automation market in 2024, due to the presence of robust IT infrastructure, higher budgets and the vital necessity for workflow optimization across various departments in the organization. During 2025-2032, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR due to the rising automation competitive advantage awareness among enterprises and the availability of inexpensive, cloud-based, low-code DPA platforms.

By Industry Vertical

In 2024, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector led the Digital Process Automation market with a 30.4% share, driven by the urgent need for regulatory compliance, fraud detection, and operational streamlining. The IT & Telecom segment will register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period between 2025-2032 owing to rise in demand for automated service provisioning, incident resolution and network management.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024 with 37.4% Share Due to the Presence of Well-established Digital Infrastructure

North America captured the largest share (37.4%) of the Digital Process Automation market in 2024, due to early adoption of technologies, well-established digital infrastructure, and robust investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud-based automation platforms.

Asia pacific is anticipated to be fastest growing region in digital process automation market with a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032 owing to rapid digitalization, smart initiatives by the government, and increasing demand for automation in various sectors, including manufacturing, IT, telecom, and healthcare.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, IBM introduced watsonx Orchestrate, offering over 150 prebuilt AI agents and integrations across 80+ enterprise applications, enabling rapid creation and coordination of intelligent workflows.

In July 2024, Pegasystems entered a five year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services, integrating AI services like Amazon Bedrock and AWS Transform into its Pega Blueprint platform to accelerate application modernization and eliminate legacy system bottlenecks.

