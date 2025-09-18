AXIL Brands Launches Full Line of Reviv3 Procare® Products in Chatters Salons Across Canada

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, announces the launch of its full Reviv3 Procare® product line in Chatters, Canada’s largest professional haircare retailer with more than 115 salons across seven provinces.

“Partnering with Chatters to introduce Reviv3 across Canada marks a significant step in expanding our beauty division’s presence in North America,” said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and CEO of AXIL Brands, Inc. “With nationwide reach and a strong retail customer base, Chatters is an ideal platform to bring Reviv3’s effective and clinically tested solutions to a broader audience. Chatters shares our passion for high-quality, sustainable haircare and a healthy, vibrant lifestyle. We believe this strategic partnership will enhance our professional distribution channels and support Reviv3’s global expansion, positioning our beauty, skin, and hair care division to contribute meaningfully to AXIL Brands’ long-term growth.”

The rollout of Reviv3 Procare® products in Chatters salons will begin in October 2025, with the full product line, including shampoos, conditioners, and styling treatments, expected to be available in all locations by year-end. This phased launch ensures seamless integration into Chatters’ premium offerings, with in-salon promotions and stylist training to highlight Reviv3’s unique formulations. The partnership is expected to drive significant brand visibility and customer engagement, leveraging Chatters’ reputation for excellence to position Reviv3 as a leading choice for professional haircare in Canada.

About Chatters

Chatters Hair Salon is Canada’s largest salon-based retailer, providing professional hair care services and the most extensive assortment of hair care solutions. With over 115 locations across the country, Chatters is dedicated to offering exceptional guest experiences, innovative services, and premium products. Committed to innovation and quality, Chatters partners with top global brands and employs highly skilled stylists to deliver personalized, trend-setting looks. Since its founding, Chatters has been a trusted name in Canadian beauty, celebrating individuality and inspiring self-expression.

About AXIL Brands, Inc.

AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company offering premium hearing enhancement and protection products under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skin care solutions under the Reviv3 Procare® brand. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, AXIL Brands delivers clinically tested, plant-based products to consumers in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Asia.

