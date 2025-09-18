Granite Credit Union Foundation Awards Over $30,000 in Classroom Grants

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary by continuing its long-standing support of education. While the Granite Credit Union Foundation (established in 2022) now leads these efforts, Granite Credit Union has been funding classroom projects for more than 20 years and supporting educators throughout the community since its founding in 1935.

In 2025, the Granite Credit Union Foundation awarded more than $30,000 in classroom grants to educators in the state of Utah. In the spring, 20 educators received $350 each. This fall, an additional 70 educators were awarded $350, for a total of 90 grants in 2025.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“These grants provide immediate, impactful support for teachers and students in our community,” said Mary Woodard, President Granite Credit Union Foundation. “Our hope is to help educators create stronger classrooms and brighter futures.”

The Foundation’s classroom grants reflect Granite Credit Union’s ongoing promise to be “always there… so you can make life happen.”

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit granite.org .

To learn more visit Granite Credit Union Foundation

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 37,000 members, has 12 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

Media Contact:

marketing@granite.org