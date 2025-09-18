Hardware Acceleration Market Size to Reach USD 9.67 Billion by 2032, Owing To the Surging AI Adoption and Edge Computing | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardware Acceleration Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Hardware Acceleration Market (Markt für Hardwarebeschleunigung) size was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.54% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for High-performance Computing for AI is Propelling the Market Growth

The primary factor propelling the worldwide hardware acceleration market is the growing need for high-performance computing for AI, machine learning, and data analytics applications. In order to increase compute efficiency, businesses are combining traditional central processing units with accelerators, such as GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs as they gradually shift to real-time decision making and automation. The need for faster, scalable technology is increasing as cloud infrastructure develops, 5G networks spread, and data center investments rise.

Get a Sample Report of Hardware Acceleration Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8199

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA

Intel

AMD

Xilinx

Achronix

Oracle

IBM

HPE

Dell

Lenovo

Qualcomm

Google

Huawei

Broadcom

Marvell

Graphcore

Cerebras

ARM

Ambarella

Kalray

Hardware Acceleration Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.54% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type of Accelerator (GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit), SoC (System on Chip), Others (e.g., Tensor Processing Units))

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid)

• By Application (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Centers, Video Processing & Rendering, Network Security, Financial Modeling & Analytics, and Genomic Analysis & Bioinformatics)

• By End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Media & Entertainment, and Industrial Manufacturing)

Purchase Single User PDF of Hardware Acceleration Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8199

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type of Accelerator

The Hardware Acceleration market was led by GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) with a 43.6% share in 2024, as they are widely applicable in AI, machine learning, data analytics, and graphics-intensive tasks. ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032 owing to the performance efficient nature, energy savings, and efficient capacity to precisely accomplish dedicated workloads.

By Deployment Mode

On-premises deployment accounted for a leading 46.3% share of the hardware acceleration market in 2024, benefiting from advantages such as control, security, and low-latency capabilities. It is anticipated that the cloud-based deployment will be the fastest growing segment from 2025 to 2032 due to increased AI-as-a-Service deployment, growth in big data platforms, and large-scale machine learning workloads.

By Application

In 2024, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning held the largest share at 34.5% of the hardware acceleration market and is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period from 2025-2032. The growing usage of AI-based solutions across various sectors, such as healthcare, finance, and automotive is driving the segment’s expansion.

By End-Use Industry

In 2024, the IT & Telecom sector was the highest shareholder in the hardware acceleration market contributing a 30.4% share from growing demand in the sector for high-speed data processing, low-latency communication, and scalable infrastructure. Automotive is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector with a CAGR during 2025–2032.

North America Held the Largest Market Share of 38.9% Due to the Presence of Major Tech Companies in the Region

In 2024, the hardware acceleration market was led by North America with a 38.9% share, driven by strong investments in AI, cloud and data centers in the U.S. and Canada.

Hardware acceleration market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR during 2025 to 2032, owing to increasing investments in AI infrastructure, expanding 5G network coverage and rapid digital transformation across emerging economies, including China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Hardware Acceleration Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8199

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 50 Series (Blackwell) GPUs, which support DLSS 4 with up to 8× performance gains and advanced neural rendering technologies including RTX Neural Shaders, Neural Faces, and Mega Geometry.

In 2025, Intel quietly showcased its upcoming Panther Lake chipset its first 18A (1.8 nm) process product highlighting improved AI performance and efficiency for various workflows, such as video editing and upscaling.

Exclusive Sections of the Hardware Acceleration Market Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand how regional data protection rules, industry standards, and future compliance trends shape hardware acceleration adoption across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

– helps you understand how regional data protection rules, industry standards, and future compliance trends shape hardware acceleration adoption across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you measure automation rates, task execution speed gains, error reduction percentages, and ROI improvements enabled by hardware acceleration.

– helps you measure automation rates, task execution speed gains, error reduction percentages, and ROI improvements enabled by hardware acceleration. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you assess the deployment of accelerators across ERP, CRM, and AI/ML-driven workloads, along with cloud vs. on-premise adoption patterns and API extensibility.

– helps you assess the deployment of accelerators across ERP, CRM, and AI/ML-driven workloads, along with cloud vs. on-premise adoption patterns and API extensibility. INVESTMENT & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you monitor venture funding, M&A activity, patent filings, and geographic innovation hotspots influencing the future growth of hardware acceleration solutions.

– helps you monitor venture funding, M&A activity, patent filings, and geographic innovation hotspots influencing the future growth of hardware acceleration solutions. WORKFORCE IMPACT & SKILLS LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate shifts in job roles, demand for accelerator-focused skills, upskilling initiatives, and employee engagement in an automation-driven ecosystem.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.