MEXC Survey: 46% of Global Users Now Use Crypto as Inflation Hedge, Up From 29%





MEXC , one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has published its Q1–Q2 2025 user survey, mapping the shifting face of global crypto adoption. The report illustrates how adoption is influenced by economic stress, cultural factors, and market cycles, revealing sharp contrasts between regions.

Amid persistent inflationary pressures and currency weakness, crypto is increasingly seen as a safe-haven asset. The share of global users citing crypto as a hedge against inflation surged from 29% to 46% in Q2. East Asia recorded the most dramatic rise — from 23% to 52%, while the Middle East nearly doubled from 27% to 45%, underscoring the role of macroeconomic instability in accelerating digital asset adoption.

Key Takeaways:

Global share of users citing crypto as an inflation hedge rose from 29% in Q1 to 46% in Q2, with East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East leading.

from 29% in Q1 to 46% in Q2, with East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East leading. Latin America drives community-led adoption: memecoin ownership climbed to 34% , and 63% of new users cite passive income as their entry point.

, and 63% of new users cite passive income as their entry point. South Asia leads in trading activity , with spot trading up to 52% and financial independence being the top motivation for 53% of users.

, with spot trading up to 52% and financial independence being the top motivation for 53% of users. Public chain tokens remain the portfolio backbone (65%+ globally).

Investor wealth is redistributing: high-net-worth wallets ($20k+) declined in East Asia (39% → 33%), while mid-tier holdings expanded.



Regional Contrasts

Latin America has become the cultural heart of crypto. Memecoin adoption rose from 27% to 34%, the highest global growth, while 63% of new entrants identified “earning passive income” as their primary motivation. This reflects a retail-driven market where yield and community tokens play a central role.

South Asia is the global trading powerhouse. Spot trading surged from 45% to 52%, well above the global average, and 53% of users pointed to financial independence as their driver. With a younger, mobile-first population and limited access to traditional finance, the region is becoming the most dynamic retail trading environment.

South Asia continues to outpace other regions in futures trading (46%), while Europe shows more measured adoption, staying closer to global averages across categories.

Portfolio and Market Behavior

Public chain tokens remain the cornerstone of crypto portfolios, with over 65% of global users holding them. Confidence is highest in Latin America (74%) and Southeast Asia (70%), where investors see blockchain infrastructure as long-term value.

Stablecoins held steady at ~50% globally, suggesting a balance between risk aversion and search for yield. Futures trading showed diverging behaviors: South Asia (46%) and Southeast Asia (38%) outpaced the global average of 29%, while Latin America dropped to 19%, indicating a tilt toward lower-risk strategies.

Meanwhile, wealth distribution is shifting. High-net-worth wallets ($20k+) fell in East Asia from 39% to 33%, reflecting profit-taking and regulatory headwinds. At the same time, mid-tier wallets ($5k–$20k) expanded, signaling broader but more evenly distributed participation.

Outlook for Q3 2025

Survey results suggest several key developments, each shaped by underlying economic and cultural drivers:

Inflation hedge adoption will keep rising. With global macro uncertainty persisting, soft fiat currencies, and ongoing inflation in regions like East Asia and the Middle East, protecting wealth from devaluation is becoming the primary driver of adoption. If current pressures remain, “wealth protection” could become the top entry point across all regions by Q3.

With global macro uncertainty persisting, soft fiat currencies, and ongoing inflation in regions like East Asia and the Middle East, protecting wealth from devaluation is becoming the primary driver of adoption. If current pressures remain, “wealth protection” could become the top entry point across all regions by Q3. Shift from speculation to structured trading. As the global crypto market enters a late bull phase, risk appetite is evolving. Futures and margin trading—already climbing in South Asia (46%) and Southeast Asia (38%)—are likely to expand further, especially if volatility picks up. This reflects a transition away from entertainment-driven entry points toward more structured, yield-seeking strategies.

As the global crypto market enters a late bull phase, risk appetite is evolving. Futures and margin trading—already climbing in South Asia (46%) and Southeast Asia (38%)—are likely to expand further, especially if volatility picks up. This reflects a transition away from entertainment-driven entry points toward more structured, yield-seeking strategies. Portfolio diversification will accelerate. Retail enthusiasm for memecoins and emerging narratives like AI tokens is expected to fuel short-term inflows, but the survey shows these categories remain volatile. Public chain tokens and platform projects will remain dominant “core holdings,” underscoring that investors are balancing hype cycles with infrastructure confidence.

Retail enthusiasm for memecoins and emerging narratives like AI tokens is expected to fuel short-term inflows, but the survey shows these categories remain volatile. Public chain tokens and platform projects will remain dominant “core holdings,” underscoring that investors are balancing hype cycles with infrastructure confidence. Wealth tiers are polarizing. While high-value wallets ($20k+) are declining in regions facing tighter regulation (notably East Asia), mid-tier portfolios are expanding globally. This redistribution suggests capital is being spread more evenly across a wider user base, reinforcing crypto’s role as an accessible financial tool.

Leadership Commentary

“Crypto adoption is evolving in different ways and paces across the world, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” said Tracy Jin, COO at MEXC. “From inflation hedges in East Asia to community-led growth in Latin America, these regional dynamics highlight the importance of tailored solutions. At MEXC, we are committed to providing products that meet local needs while strengthening global trust in the crypto ecosystem.”

