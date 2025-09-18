Is $5.20 Per Share Buyout Proposal Fair to WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Investors?  Kaskela Law LLC Encourages WOW Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options 

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed buyout of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) shareholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to the company’s investors and provides investors with sufficient compensation for their shares.



On August 11, 2025, WideOpenWest announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firms DigitalBridge Investments and Crestview Partners at a price of just $5.20 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, WOW shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and will not be permitted to share in any future upside of the company.

The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target of $6.50 per share for WideOpenWest's shares.

WideOpenWest shareholders are encouraged to promptly contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (888) 715 – 1740, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

