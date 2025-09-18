Beam Global Granted U.S. Patent for Smart Battery Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has been granted another new patent by the United States Patent Office. The patent covers Beam Global’s Phase Change Composite (PCC™) material for Lithium-ion batteries and is titled Smart Phase Change Composite for Passive Thermal Management.

The U.S. Patent Office granted Patent No. US 12,422,195 for Beam Global’s PCC™ material. Unlike conventional solutions, the Smart PCC™ material acts as a thermal switch, insulating the battery when cold and cooling the battery when hot. This innovation makes Beam’s batteries significantly more robust for extreme environments, such as freezing winters in Serbia, where Beam Europe is headquartered, and scorching desert conditions such as those found in the Middle East, where Beam Global has recently expanded operations through the formation of Beam Middle East.

“This new patent covers our latest, innovative thermal management technology which makes our battery solutions more dynamic and capable of addressing a wide range of customer requirements,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “These energy storage solutions make our own products more robust and efficient, while also meeting the growing customer demand for intelligent battery technologies that our patents protect. Beam Global’s battery solutions are currently powering drones, robots, medical devices, electric vehicles, and a host of classified and sensitive government applications. Our products are excellent and highly differentiated, and our patents ensure we maintain strong barriers to entry for our competitors while protecting the value of our intellectual property.”

The Smart PCC™ material enhances both battery safety and reliability by accommodating the natural expansion of phase change composites when hot and contraction when cold. This intelligent thermal regulation increases performance, extends battery life, and provides a scalable, flexible solution for a wide range of applications including electric mobility, defense, and energy storage.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

