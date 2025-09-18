Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Completes Exclusive Licensing Agreement with XYRA Corp. for Patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ Technology

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading provider of advanced fluid processing and water treatment technologies, today announced the completion of an exclusive licensing agreement with its newly established subsidiary, XYRA Corp., for the application of its proprietary Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ (CNTP) technology to submerged fluids used in cryptocurrency mining cooling systems.

Crypto Mining Just Got Cooler

The licensing agreement grants XYRA Corp. exclusive rights to deploy CTi’s CNTP technology, protected under U.S. Patent Application No. 18/653,760, for submerged fluid cooling in cryptocurrency mining operations. This patented technology is designed to optimize the performance of crypto mining equipment by maintaining superior fluid quality and thermal management in immersion cooling systems.

Significant advantages of Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ for crypto mining operations:

Enhanced Fluid Performance: Maintains optimal dielectric properties of cooling fluids for maximum heat transfer efficiency

Maintains optimal dielectric properties of cooling fluids for maximum heat transfer efficiency Extended Equipment Life: Reduces contamination and degradation that can damage sensitive mining hardware

Reduces contamination and degradation that can damage sensitive mining hardware Operational Efficiency: Minimizes downtime and maintenance requirements through superior fluid treatment

Minimizes downtime and maintenance requirements through superior fluid treatment Cost Optimization: Extends fluid replacement cycles and reduces operational expenses

Innovation Starts with People

In parallel with securing exclusive licensing rights, XYRA Corp. is assembling a talented team of industry experts and actively recruiting professionals with proven expertise in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, digital asset management, and related emerging technologies.

The specialized team will be responsible for:

Innovations Scouting: Discovering the latest advances in the crypto ecosystem

Discovering the latest advances in the crypto ecosystem Market Analysis: Evaluating emerging opportunities across various crypto market segments

Evaluating emerging opportunities across various crypto market segments Strategic Partnerships: Building relationships with key players in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries

Building relationships with key players in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries Product Development: Advancing the application of CTI's patented technologies

"Completing this exclusive licensing agreement marks a significant step in XYRA Corp.'s mission to transform cooling solutions in the crypto mining industry," said Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. "Our Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology provides a chemical-free competitive advantage in addressing the fluid management challenges of modern crypto mining operations and opens a major opportunity in this fast-growing market."

Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™, currently operating at 20 GPM with scalability to 50 GPM, is already driving disruptive change across multiple industries, including industrial water and wastewater, PFAS (forever chemicals) removal, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, high-precision electronics, desalination, and military applications. Designed to eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, and lower turbidity, the system now represents a strategic expansion for CTi beyond traditional water treatment and into the broader realm of industrial fluid systems supporting digital infrastructure. When applied to crypto mining cooling systems, the technology ensures optimal fluid performance, extended equipment life, and enhanced operational efficiency.

CNTP is covered under U.S. Patent Application No. 18/653,760 — SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PLASMA CAVITATION TREATMENT OF LIQUIDS.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Follow our social media for real-time updates:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cvatinfo

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/cavitation-technologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cvatinfo

Visit our websites for more information:

https://www.cvatinfo.com/

https://ctinanotech.com/

https://hydroplasma.tech/

Call or email us:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

oksana@ctinanotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.