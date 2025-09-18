Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size to Grow USD 17.95 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surging Demand for Keyless Access | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Digital Door Lock Systems Market (デジタルドアロックシステム市場) size was worth USD 8.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.49% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Security Concerns and Smart Home Adoption Propel Market Expansion

The global market for digital door lock systems is predominantly driven by the growing need of better residential and commercial security, leading to a decrease in cases related to unauthorized entry and theft. Moreover, the fast acceptance of smart home technology also biometric technology and mobile app controls, wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) is expected to further boost the market growth. This is causing customers to seek out systems of keyless, friction-free, serene access that integrates in perfect harmony with home automation and security. The U.S. Digital door lock systems market growth is driven by the rising smart home adoption, increasing demand for keyless security solutions, and widespread integration of mobile apps, IoT, and cloud connectivity.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

dormakaba

Honeywell

Samsung SDS

ZKTeco

Godrej & Boyce

August Home

Kwikset

SALTO Systems

Schlage

Yale Locks & Hardware

Häfele

Nuki

Locstar

Avocet Hardware

Cansec Systems

DESSMANN

IriTech

Anviz

Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.49% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Biometric Door Locks , Keypad/PIN-based Locks, RFID Card Locks, Smart Locks (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, IoT-enabled), and Hybrid/Multimodal Locks)

• By Technology Type (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave / Zigbee, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Cloud-based / Mobile App Integration)

• By Lock Mechanism (Deadbolt, Lever Handle, Magnetic Lock, Padlock, and Mortise Lock)

• BY End-Use /Application (Residential, Commercial (Offices, Retail Stores, Hospitality, etc.), Industrial Facilities, and Government & Military Buildings)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

The Digital door lock systems market was led by smart locks with a 34.2% share in 2024, due to the rapidly growing adoption of smart locks in homes and commercial buildings. Due to the increasing demand for stronger, multi-layered security solutions, the​ Hybrid/Multimodal locks category is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

By Technology

Cloud-based/Mobile App Integration for digital door lock systems was the leading segment Mode, with 2024 accounting for 33.3% of the global market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025–2032. Factors, such as the rising consumer inclination toward real-time tracking and control also boost the market, making this expansion lucrative.

By Lock Mechanism

In 2024, the Digital door lock systems market share on the basis of technology was dominated by deadbolt locks with a share of 32.5% owing to their high usage rate in residential application. During 2025-2032, mortise locks are expected to record the fastest CAGR owing to the extraordinary durability, strength, and multi-point locking mechanisms of these locks.

By End-Use /Application

The residential holding the largest share at 41.7%, and anticipated to also reach the highest CAGR during 2025–2032 owing to the proliferation of smart home technologies, consumer preference for keyless entry and security solution globally.

North America Led the Market in 2024 with 36.3% Share Owing to the Early Adoption of Kitchen Automation Technologies

In the Digital door lock systems market, North America had the highest share in the 2024 overview with 36.3%. This was due to the increasing penetration of advanced smart homes, a high level of security awareness, and a strengthening demand for connected access solutions.

The Digital door lock systems market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.09% over 2025-2032. Rapid urbanization, rising investments in smart city infrastructure, and progressively more middle-class population with greater security awareness are expected to continue driving this growth.

Recent Developments:

In September 2024 , ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Unveils New Digital Access Innovations at GSX 2024, Presented advanced door security and digital access solutions including biometric and wireless locks at Global Security Exchange 2024 in Orlando.

, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Unveils New Digital Access Innovations at GSX 2024, Presented advanced door security and digital access solutions including biometric and wireless locks at Global Security Exchange 2024 in Orlando. In March 2024, Allegion launches Schlage XE360™ Series Wireless Locks for Multifamily Applications. Introduced new wireless electronic locks tailored to the multifamily market that support mobile credentials (MIFARE®, Bluetooth®, NFC) and operate in offline or “No Tour” modes for streamlined access control.

