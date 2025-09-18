Informativ Acquires Carmatic to Provide Transaction-Ready Offers Across the Automotive Ecosystem

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology for the automotive and consumer finance industries, today announced its acquisition of Carmatic, the intelligent Payments-as-a-Service platform built to deliver real-time, transaction-ready loan and lease payments. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Carmatic’s proprietary payment engine powers marketing platforms, desking tools, dealer websites, and digital retail providers to deliver accurate, fundable offers at the VIN level. By synchronizing inventory with lender programs, bank rates, and regional incentives in real time, Carmatic enables personalized deal structures designed to drive higher profitability for dealers and transparent financing options for consumers.

“Carmatic has built a modern, highly scalable platform that enables dealers to deliver compliant, transaction-grade payments instantly,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “Bringing Carmatic into the Informativ family enables us to unify their retail innovation with our proactive compliance and credit technologies. This empowers our dealers and partners with a single, integrated solution to sell vehicles faster, safer, and smarter. The combination accelerates our shared vision to simplify and secure every step of the car buying journey.”

By combining Informativ’s strength in compliance and credit with Carmatic’s payments and decisioning technology, the company now offers dealers and partners a unified solution designed to accelerate transactions, reduce risk, and boost gross profit. For its channel partners, Informativ enables CRMs, marketplaces, websites, and marketing/ad tech platforms to embed real-time payments directly into their solutions.

“We’re thrilled to join Informativ and scale our vision of powering payments across automotive commerce,” said David Domm, co-founder and CEO of Carmatic. “With Informativ’s resources and market reach, we plan to accelerate adoption of our direct-to-dealer payments platform, providing both dealers and their software partners the ability to present transparent, compliant, and lender-ready payment options designed to streamline the path to purchase.”

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2024 and 2025 Great Place To Work certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

