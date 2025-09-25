SmartSights Unveils PEER Issue Management Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartSights, a provider of operational intelligence software for industrial plants, today announced the launch of PEER, its issue management and resolution accelerator application, offering capabilities designed to support global teams, streamline workflows, and expand visibility across industrial operations. SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

PEER is designed to drive greater efficiency and faster problem-solving in industrial environments. Built for complex manufacturing and infrastructure operations, PEER connects operators, maintenance teams, and engineers with real-time insights and clear, actionable workflows. It integrates seamlessly with the SmartSights WIN-911 autonomous alert notification system and supports the company’s mission to reduce downtime, improve alarm response, and enhance continuous improvement initiatives.

“This release reflects our commitment to helping industrial teams work smarter, not harder,” said Corey Rhoden, CEO of SmartSights. “Whether you’re a maintenance tech on the shop floor or a process engineer at a global HQ, PEER was designed to help you identify issues faster, collaborate more effectively, and build a knowledge base that strengthens operations over time.”

Key features of PEER include:

Andon style issue management – Captures issues, sets priorities and creates follow up actions with accountability and workflow processes to ensure resolution.

The PEER timeline view – A visual timeline of issue resolution progress simplifies understanding of progress and accountability over time.

Flexible status tracking – The expanded status engine provides multiple initial and terminal status values, making it easier to track diverse issue types from start to finish.

Unlimited forms for issue types – Teams can now create and manage different form types based on issue category, including safety incidents, maintenance and quality issues, material request forms, etc., providing for a comprehensive issue management platform.

File and image attachments – Users can upload documentation or photos directly to a PEER ticket, improving communication and resolution tracking.

Integration with CMMS and EAM systems for holistic monitoring of issues.

“PEER signals the next step in the strategic growth of SmartSights, which most recently included the acquisition of Sage Clarity, a provider of real-time manufacturing analytics tools,” said Rick Pleczko, Executive Chair at SmartSights and CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group. “The combined portfolio was created to deliver broader capabilities for issue detection, root cause analysis, and operational visibility, all within one integrated platform.”

PEER, when coupled with SmartSights WIN-911, enables teams to connect alarms and notifications with corrective action—bridging the gap between awareness and resolution. The combined solution supports a wide range of industries, including water/wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverage, aerospace, and automotive, delivering measurable gains in productivity, uptime, and quality.

For more information about PEER and SmartSights' full suite of operational intelligence solutions, visit www.smartsights.com.

About SmartSights

SmartSights’ easy-to-deploy applications for overloaded operations teams makes it easier for customers to function with fewer people in today’s complex industrial environments. Our solutions provide data-driven analytics, real-time / historical reports, autonomous alerts, issue management and resolution, empowering operations teams with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. SmartSights enables customers to quickly identify and remediate critical plant issues, helping to elevate plant operational performance. To learn more, visit www.smartsights.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com