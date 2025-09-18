MEXC Joins Forces with Lombard Finance (BARD) to Launch $1 Million Prize Pool Extravaganza





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, joins forces with Lombard Finance (BARD) to launch the BARD Extravaganza, featuring a total prize pool of $1 million. From September 18, 2025, 11:00 to October 18, 2025, 11:00 (UTC), participants can trade BARD and LBTC pairs with zero fees, earn up to 400% APR, and compete for a variety of rewards, including iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Max, and BARD, LBTC, and USDT.

Key Details of the BARD Extravaganza

Event 1: Zero Fees on BARD and LBTC Trading

During the event, enjoy zero fees on BARD/USDT, BARD/USDC, LBTC/USDT, LBTC/USDC spot trading and BARDUSDT futures trading. This benefit may not apply in certain regions.

Event 2: Spinfest

Participants can complete tasks on the event page to earn chances to spin and win prizes from a $100,000 reward pool. Prizes include iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Max, BARD, LBTC, and USDT.

Event 3: Stake to Unlock 400% APR

New users who stake BARD and LBTC tokens can earn up to 400% APR, while existing users can also participate and earn up to 10% APY. Please note that users must complete Advanced KYC Verification to be eligible for staking rewards.

Event 4: Trade Spot to Share 50,000 USDT

Task 1 : Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 40,000 USDT (New User Exclusive)

: New users who deposit at least 200 BARD, 0.001 LBTC, or 100 USDT/USDC, and achieve 100 USDT in BARD or LBTC Spot trading volume will receive 10 USDT. Rewards are limited to the first 4,000 users.



Additionally, the first 1,000 users who meet the net deposit requirement via fiat or P2P trading and reach the required trading volume will receive an extra 20 USDT Futures Bonus.

Task 2 : Boost Spot Trades & Share 10,000 USDT

: Achieve at least 10,000 USDT in BARD and LBTC Spot trading volume to share 10,000 USDT based on individual trading volume, with a cap of 200 USDT per user.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

During the event, make at least one BARDUSDT Futures trade of any amount to be eligible for the following tasks and earn corresponding rewards:

Task 1 : New users who make any Futures trade and reach specified trading volume milestones will earn corresponding rewards.

: New users who make any Futures trade and reach specified trading volume milestones will earn corresponding rewards. Task 2: Users who complete any Futures trade and achieve a cumulative trading volume of at least 100,000 USDT will qualify for the leaderboard. The higher the trading volume, the greater the rewards. A total of 20,000 USDT in Futures bonuses will be awarded to the top participants. This task is open to both new and existing users.

For more details and to participate, please visit the official announcement page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

