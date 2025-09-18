



ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto investors are increasingly turning their interest to Ozak AI (OZ) as it cements its function as certainly one of 2025’s quickest-developing presales. With over $3.2 million raised and greater than 900 million tokens offered, Ozak AI is displaying robust momentum in Stage 6 of its presale, wherein tokens are priced at simply $0.01.

What sets this project apart is not simply its ambitious vision of merging artificial intelligence with blockchain but also its ability to steady key partnerships with leading AI and Web3 gamers. These alliances are helping Ozak AI construct credibility while laying the foundation for a long-term boom and adoption.

$3.2M Presale Milestone Validates Investor Interest

Reaching the $3.2M fundraising milestone highlights the exquisite demand Ozak AI is producing. With investors rushing to build up tokens before prices grow in later stages, the challenge has already become one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Its formidable forecast of accomplishing $1 or higher post-launch has captured the creativeness of both retail contributors and whales, with analysts suggesting a 100× ROI could be achievable.





By crossing this milestone so quickly, Ozak AI joins the ranks of projects like Ethereum and Solana, which started with modest fundraising rounds before skyrocketing into market leaders.

OZ’s Strategic Partnerships Strengthening Ecosystem

One of Ozak AI’s biggest advantages is its ability to form strategic partnerships across the AI and blockchain space. Recently, Ozak AI announced its collaboration with Perceptron Network (@PerceptronNTWK), an AI-powered platform operating with 700,000+ active nodes that share bandwidth and data to build smarter systems. Together, Ozak AI and Perceptron are co-exploring the combination of Ozak AI’s Prediction Agents with Perceptron’s trust-based rewards framework to enable greater correct insights, seamless statistics integration, and cross-community initiatives.





Beyond Perceptron, Ozak AI is actively running to establish extra partnerships with other AI-pushed and blockchain-focused projects. These collaborations are intended to boost adoption, decorate scalability, and extend the project’s reach across multiple ecosystems. By constructing bridges with different innovators, Ozak AI is positioning itself not just as a presale token but also as a vital player in the swiftly growing AI blockchain region.

OZ’s The 100× ROI Forecast

At its presale price of $0.01, Ozak AI offers investors rare ground-floor access to a project with both strong hype and utility. Analysts suggest OZ could climb to $1 or more, delivering a 100× return for early buyers. This kind of upside dwarfs the potential gains of established cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Cardano, which are expected to provide 5× to 10× returns in the next bull run.

For investors, the appeal is clear: even small allocations today could translate into life-changing gains. For example, a $500 investment secures 50,000 tokens, potentially worth $50,000 if Ozak AI reaches its target.





With OZ presale surpassing $3.2M, more than 900 million tokens sold, and a growing list of strategic partnerships, Ozak AI is proving itself to be one of the strongest contenders of 2025. Its collaboration with Perceptron Network highlights its focus on innovation, while ongoing efforts to secure more alliances ensure that its ecosystem will continue to expand. Combined with bold 100× ROI forecasts, Ozak AI has all the ingredients to outshine meme coins and established tokens alike. For investors chasing the next big opportunity, Ozak AI’s presale momentum suggests it could become one of the defining success stories of the upcoming bull run.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

