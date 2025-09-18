Deep Isolation and Navarro Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement for Permanent Nuclear Waste Disposal

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries “Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced it has signed a technology licensing agreement with Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. (“Navarro”). The agreement grants Navarro access to Deep Isolation’s portfolio of intellectual property for use in nuclear and hazardous waste management applications across the states of Tennessee and Idaho.

The licensing agreement enables Navarro to leverage Deep Isolation’s patented borehole repository systems and canister technologies for nuclear and hazardous waste management, while ensuring that ownership of all licensed intellectual property, including patents and processes, remains with Deep Isolation.

Navarro is an award-winning solutions provider that delivers comprehensive nuclear, environmental, and technical services to commercial enterprises, private clients, and federal agencies across the United States. Our expertise supports commercial industries and private sector partners facing complex technical and environmental challenges while continuing our ongoing missions with the Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Department of Defense, and NASA.

“Global nuclear power capacity is forecast to increase by more than 300 GW by 2050, yet the world has not permanently disposed of any of the spent fuel it has created over the last 70 years. We believe we have a solution with our deep borehole technology that safely and permanently stores nuclear waste deep underground,” said Rod Baltzer, CEO of Deep Isolation. “Our partnership with Navarro demonstrates the growing market demand for integrated solutions for nuclear waste challenges. By working with Navarro, we are enabling broader commercialization of our novel technology, while maintaining our leadership in developing scalable, safe, and cost-effective solutions for nuclear waste disposal.”

“Navarro is thrilled to partner with Deep Isolation to bring this groundbreaking nuclear waste storage technology to our projects,” said Susana Navarro, President of Navarro Research and Engineering. “Deep Isolation’s patented solutions will help us expand our ability to serve industry and government clients with safe and sustainable waste management strategies. We are excited to integrate their innovations into our work for the long-term benefit of the nuclear sector.”

The Company offers customers licensed partnerships, providing a range of flexible options to access its extensive intellectual property and implement borehole disposal solutions. Whether for government agencies or commercial partners, the Company prioritizes flexibility and choice to meet diverse waste management goals.

Deep Isolation’s intellectual property portfolio, controlled by its subsidiary, Deep Isolation Inc., spans planning methodologies, operational processes, and patented borehole and canister technologies. This agreement with Navarro includes access to U.S. and international patents covering repository systems, hazardous material canisters, and monitoring technologies.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to commercialize nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. It offers a uniquely tailored solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With 87 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency—Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

For more information, visit: deepisolation.com

