Commure Named to the 2025 Fortune Future 50 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced its inclusion on the 2025 Fortune Future 50 list. The annual ranking highlights the world’s most forward-looking companies with the strongest potential for sustained long-term growth.

Commure is one of only two health tech companies to earn a spot on the list this year, joining the ranks of some of the most tech-forward software and AI innovators across industries.

“Few problems matter more to society than improving healthcare. Being listed alongside the world’s top innovators highlights that transforming healthcare is one of the defining challenges of our time,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “This recognition is the result of our employees’ and partners’ commitment to proving that healthcare can run smarter, faster, and more human.”

Healthcare is the largest sector of the U.S. economy, yet it remains one of the least transformed by technology. Administrative waste alone costs more than $1 trillion a year, and clinicians spend almost as much time on paperwork as they do with patients. Commure was founded to flip that equation. By applying cutting-edge AI to the backbone of healthcare operations, ranging from revenue cycle management to ambient intelligence and AI agents, Commure is helping hundreds of the leading enterprise health systems operate at the cutting edge of innovation.

The Future 50 selection process analyzed more than 10 million data points across more than 3,000 companies. The companies were scored based on each company’s strategy, technology, workforce, organizational setup, and culture, favoring companies that bring transformative ideas to market and scale fast.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at Commure.com .

