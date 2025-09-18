Ready on Day One: DIVEVOLK Announces Adapter Modules for iPhone 17

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, the industry leader in underwater full touchscreen technology, today announced immediate compatibility and the release of new, precision-engineered adapter modules for Apple’s just-launched iPhone 17 series. The adapters ensure that owners of the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus and SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum underwater housings can utilize the full potential of the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max from day one.





On September 9th, Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup at the "Awe Dropping" event. Powered by the new A19 series chips and featuring a groundbreaking camera system, the series is rightfully being called the most powerful iPhone ever created. DIVEVOLK’s rapid response reaffirms its commitment to keeping its users on the cutting edge of technology.



For existing owners of the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus and Platinum housings, this announcement highlights the value of DIVEVOLK’s modular design. Rather than needing to purchase an entirely new housing, users can simply acquire the new iPhone 17 series adapter module, making the upgrade path both cost-effective and sustainable.





“DIVEVOLK is committed to empowering divers to capture the underwater world with the very best technology,” said a DIVEVOLK engineer. “Our adapter modules ensure a seamless upgrade path, allowing our users to immediately harness the power of the iPhone 17 without needing to replace their trusted gear.”



With the SeaTouch housing providing full touchscreen control at depths up to 60 meters (200 ft), divers are perfectly equipped for any underwater environment. When paired with accessories like the DIVEVOLK +18 Macro Lens, the iPhone 17’s enhanced macro capabilities can produce results comparable to professional setups, capturing the intricate textures of an anemone or a tiny shrimp.





A Diver's Dream: A Deep Dive into the iPhone 17's New Features



The iPhone 17 series introduces a suite of upgrades that represent a quantum leap for underwater creators. Here are the key features and what they mean for your next dive:

Upgraded 48MP Main & Ultra-Wide Cameras on All Models: In a massive step up, all iPhone 17 models now feature 48-megapixel sensors for the Main and Ultra-Wide cameras. This delivers unprecedented detail and clarity whether you’re shooting a vast coral reef or a portrait of your dive buddy. The Pro models take it further with a dedicated 48MP Telephoto lens, achieving top-tier image quality across every focal length.





Fused Camera System & Pro-Level Optical-Quality Zoom: The new fused camera system says goodbye to lossy digital cropping. The iPhone 17 Pro series achieves a stunning 0.5x to 8x optical-quality zoom range , allowing divers to capture sharp, detailed images of shy marine life from a distance without sacrificing quality.

The new fused camera system says goodbye to lossy digital cropping. The iPhone 17 Pro series achieves a stunning , allowing divers to capture sharp, detailed images of shy marine life from a distance without sacrificing quality. 18MP Front Camera with Center Stage: The front camera gets a major upgrade to 18MP with a new square sensor. Combined with Center Stage, it allows you to switch from vertical to horizontal framing on the fly, making it perfect for capturing incredible group selfies with your dive buddies underwater.

The front camera gets a major upgrade to 18MP with a new square sensor. Combined with Center Stage, it allows you to switch from vertical to horizontal framing on the fly, making it perfect for capturing incredible group selfies with your dive buddies underwater. Dual Capture Video: This revolutionary feature enables recording from a front and rear camera simultaneously. Imagine filming a majestic whale shark in front of you while also capturing your own priceless reaction in the same video file—it’s a whole new dimension of storytelling.

This revolutionary feature enables recording from a front and rear camera simultaneously. Imagine filming a majestic whale shark in front of you while also capturing your own priceless reaction in the same video file—it’s a whole new dimension of storytelling. Brighter, Larger Super Retina XDR Displays: The entire iPhone 17 lineup features brighter, more vibrant Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion. The increased brightness and new anti-glare coatings make it easier than ever to frame shots in challenging underwater lighting. The iPhone 17 Pro Max leads the pack with a massive 6.9-inch screen, providing an unparalleled canvas for viewing macro details.





Pro-Level 4K 120fps Dolby Vision Video: The iPhone 17 Pro models can now shoot in cinematic 4K at 120 frames per second in Dolby Vision. This allows creators to produce breathtaking, high-resolution slow-motion videos, perfect for capturing the elegant movement of a sea turtle or a swirling school of fish. All models also support stunning 4K Dolby Vision video up to 60fps.

The iPhone 17 Pro models can now shoot in cinematic 4K at 120 frames per second in Dolby Vision. This allows creators to produce breathtaking, high-resolution slow-motion videos, perfect for capturing the elegant movement of a sea turtle or a swirling school of fish. All models also support stunning 4K Dolby Vision video up to 60fps. Significantly Enhanced Battery Life: Critical for a long day at sea, the entire series sees a major battery boost. The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers up to 39 hours of video playback, an all-time high for an iPhone. This ensures you have more than enough power for a full day of three dives without battery anxiety.





About DIVEVOLK



DIVEVOLK is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing the underwater experience. It invented the world's first full touchscreen underwater smartphone housing, the SeaTouch, empowering creators to unlock the full professional potential of their smartphones in the world's most challenging marine environments.



Availability



The new custom adapter modules for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available for pre-order now. Users can visit the official website at https://www.divevolkdiving.com to order an upgrade module or purchase a complete SeaTouch 4 Max kit with the new module included.





