Jefferson County, WA Sells 29-Acre Property in First-Ever Online Surplus Sale with GovDeals

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jefferson County Department of Public Works successfully conducted its first-ever online surplus property sale on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate and other surplus assets.

The county auctioned a 29.52-acre vacant land parcel located in Quilcene. The auction ran from August 6 to August 8 and ended with the parcel selling for a total of $387,000.

“We chose to move this process online in an effort to expand our buyer base, make bidding more convenient and ultimately recoup higher sale totals for our surplus,” Monte Reinders, Director of the Jefferson County Department of Public Works. “Results like this show us how continuing to innovate helps us better serve the people of Jefferson County.”

With a population of roughly 33,000 people, Jefferson County was able to dramatically increase its pool of potential buyers for this auction by moving to an online format.

“The fact is most people today buy online, whether it is a toaster, a notebook or a high-value piece of land, and local government offices can find new avenues for success by taking advantage of that fact,” said GovDeals Vice President of Revenue Michael Price. “We’re proud of the result we were able to bring for Jefferson County, and we are eager to keep showing why this is the future of surplus sales.”

