Jackery Sets a New Standard for Essential Home Backup Power with the Launch of the All-New HomePower 3600 Plus

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, today announced the launch of the HomePower 3600 Plus , a next-generation solar generator and the official flagship model of its newly unveiled Essential Home Backup (EHB) category seen for the first time at RE+ 2025.

Engineered to be the new standard in home energy solutions, the HomePower 3600 Plus combines exceptional performance with a modular, scalable design. It offers homeowners an intuitive and affordable way to keep essential appliances running during power outages, offering up to 14 days of refrigerator power. The HomePower 3600 Plus is the standard choice in Jackery's new Essential Home Backup category, which aims to provide simple and effective power solutions for every household.

The lightest and most compact portable power station in its class, the HomePower 3600 Plus has a powerful 3584Wh capacity and 3600W output, serving as a dependable and future-proof backup power system, perfect for sudden blackouts or long-term energy needs. For flexibility, the unit is expandable up to 21.6kWh with the option to link two base units to build up to, at full expansion, an ultimate capacity of 43kWh.

Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the HomePower 3600 Plus supports appliances such as refrigerators, lights, Wi-Fi routers, and communication devices running during critical moments. Additional key features include smart app control and real-time monitoring for seamless user experience, high-efficiency recharging, and the ability to directly connect to a home through a Manual Transfer Switch. The ability to connect to a home’s circuit system directly makes the HomePower 3600 Plus one of the many options from Jackery eligible for the Residential Clean Energy Credit which is only available through the end of 2025.

The launch of the HomePower 3600 Plus coincides with Jackery’s debut of the Essential Home Backup category, redefining how families prepare for power outages, emergencies, and off-grid living. Designed with tiered power solutions to suit different household needs, the Essential Home Backup lineup offers unmatched modularity, portability, and solar compatibility.

With plug-and-play simplicity, real-time app control, and silent, fume-free operation, Jackery allows families to stay powered without the complexity, cost, or fuel of traditional home backup systems. Other models within this series include the HomePower 3000 , a versatile entry point ideal for smaller households or apartment dwellers needing reliable backup for core essentials, and the HomePower 5000 Plus , the ultimate high-capacity solution built for extended outages and larger family demands with the capability of connecting to a home through a Smart Transfer Switch.

Every model in the Essential Home Backup series features solar capability, smart energy management via the Jackery app, and warranty and customer service support Jackery is known for, offering a flexible, scalable ecosystem that adapts to any household’s backup power needs.

Through September 21, “Super Early Bird Deal” offers are available on Jackery.com through an online pre-order registration of the HomePower 3600 Plus and respective bundles. Shipping is expected to begin September 22. The power station will also be available at major retailer partners’ websites and in select brick and mortar locations nationwide and is available on Amazon .

For more information on Jackery, the HomePower 3600 Plus and Essential Home Backup products, please visit www.jackery.com .

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products—from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh—Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

