Waton Financial Limited Forms Crypto Advisory Board to Accelerate its Strategic Expansion into Digital Assets

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) (“Waton” or the “Company”), a provider of securities brokerage and financial technology services, today announced the formation of a Crypto Advisory Board (the “Advisory Board”). The Advisory Board will guide Waton’s strategic expansion into cryptocurrencies and strengthen the Company’s efforts to lead in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

The Advisory Board will oversee and evaluate all cryptocurrency initiatives, including the development of a crypto reserve, digital asset treasury and institutional-grade solutions for clients seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. In addition to providing strategic guidance, the Advisory Board will uphold high standards of innovation, transparency and compliance across all digital asset operations. As the Company’s crypto strategy evolves, additional industry experts are expected to join the Advisory Board to broaden its expertise. Concurrently, Waton’s wholly owned subsidiary, Waton Securities International Limited, has received approval for its Type 1 license upgrade from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong, enabling potential participation in virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) and crypto-related offerings in Hong Kong.

The Company has appointed Arben Kane as the first member of the Advisory Board to spearhead this initiative. Mr. Kane brings deep expertise from his leadership roles at Incentiv, where he advanced blockchain infrastructure development, and at Pegasus Capital, where he designed Web3 investment strategies for institutional clients. The Company anticipates that his proven track record in cryptocurrency treasury management, decentralized finance innovation and AI-integrated blockchain solutions will position him to help Waton unlock new revenue streams and develop its competitive advantage in digital asset markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Arben to guide our digital asset expansion,” said Tony Zhou, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited. “We are seeking to develop our proprietary AI agent technology, establish digital infrastructure, and cultivate a unique competitive advantage in the digital asset space. Together with the Advisory Board’s expertise and our enhanced regulatory capabilities, we believe we will be well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions that may provide clients with seamless access to both traditional and emerging digital asset opportunities, while maintaining institutional-grade standards.”

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company’s financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “target,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

CONTACTS

Media Inquiries

pr@waton.com

Investor Relations

ir@waton.com

Waton Financial Limited