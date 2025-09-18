Noom Welcomes Rebel Wilson as Chief Wellness Ambassador to Champion Microhabits and Microdose GLP-1s

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading platform for preventive health, today announced a free tier of its acclaimed wellness app and introduced Rebel Wilson as its Chief Wellness Ambassador. With its new free tier featuring daily microhabits and access to microdose GLP-1s, Noom is democratizing preventive health and longevity solutions by putting tools for both near-term results and sustainable long-term change directly into the hands of millions.

Internationally acclaimed actor, writer, producer, and director Rebel Wilson is partnering with Noom, inspired by her own transformative health journey. Having lost 80 pounds and sustained that weight loss for over five years, she found her experience aligned closely with Noom’s holistic approach to lasting health and wellness.

“I’m a big fan of Noom’s philosophy that small steps can lead to big change,” said Rebel Wilson. “In my ‘Year of Health,’ I learned that small steps — the microhabits, the tiny tweaks — really added up to big results. I wasn’t perfect — but I kept at it, and that’s what worked. Noom’s Microdose GLP-1 Program follows the same idea: small doses that deliver big results. The new free tier of the Noom app makes getting started on a health journey easier than ever.”

“At Noom, we’re redefining how the world approaches health and wellbeing—through psychology, technology and medication,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “Motivation and microhabits are two sides of the same coin. Our program builds motivation through streaks, rewards, and nudges. Microhabit-driven wins feed motivation. Meanwhile, microdose GLP-1s kickstart the action-motivation flywheel, enabling early successes by limiting food noise and creating space for healthier habits. These early wins power lasting change. We’re thrilled to partner with Rebel Wilson, whose inspiring health journey shows that it’s small steps – not perfection – that produce everyday wellbeing.”

New Free Tier is a Microstep Toward Better Health

Noom’s commitment to accessible, sustainable health is at the heart of the new free tier of its flagship app, making it easy for anyone to jumpstart their health journey by focusing on small, high-impact lifestyle changes, powered by:

AI-powered health insights: With just a smartphone camera and the Noom app, anyone can capture body composition data – faster and easier than a DEXA scan – turning lean and fat mass measurements into motivation for healthier habits. They can even take a simple photo of their food to log it and be rewarded for their healthy choices.

With just a smartphone camera and the Noom app, anyone can capture body composition data – faster and easier than a DEXA scan – turning lean and fat mass measurements into motivation for healthier habits. They can even take a simple photo of their food to log it and be rewarded for their healthy choices. Microhabits: Noom supports everyday actions that contribute to better long-term health, like eating a healthy snack or achieving a daily step goal. The free tier offers powerful tools for building healthy habits and rewards people with real-world benefits, such as gift cards and the opportunity to support meaningful causes. These small, consistent habits power everyday wellbeing.

Noom supports everyday actions that contribute to better long-term health, like eating a healthy snack or achieving a daily step goal. The free tier offers powerful tools for building healthy habits and rewards people with real-world benefits, such as gift cards and the opportunity to support meaningful causes. These small, consistent habits power everyday wellbeing. Microwins: The platform celebrates small victories – with streaks, rewards and nudges – to keep members motivated and reinforce positive behaviors. These microwins make the health journey more fun and rewarding, so members are more likely to stick with it.











“Noom is known for our innovative food color system that makes it easier to identify healthy foods, such as those high in fiber, with lean protein, and lower in caloric density. With our free tier, we’re dedicated to making it even easier to make healthy choices every day,” said Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer of Noom. “Free tier members get rewards for logging their healthy, green foods. It’s that easy.”

In addition to Noom’s free tier, the Microdose GLP-1 Program launched in July offers low-dose GLP-1 therapies, utilizing 25 percent or less of the typically prescribed maintenance dose to promote weight loss and long-term health benefits while minimizing side effects. While most providers stop at prescriptions, Noom goes further — combining medications with motivation and habit-building to help everyone, everywhere live better — every day.

“Treating conditions is only half the problem,” said Dr. Jeff Egler, Chief Medical Officer of Noom. “The other half is wellbeing. Only 1 in 8 Americans have optimal metabolic measures and every 0.5% increase in A1C above 5.0% reduces coronary heart disease risk by 29%. Noom uniquely blends psychology, technology, and medication to motivate daily action and promote longevity. To us, living better longer means everyday wellbeing. We’re thrilled to broaden access to Noom to everyone.”

The new free tier is available today for new members now and will begin rolling out to existing members in the coming weeks.



To promote the new offering, Noom is launching a national advertising campaign featuring Rebel Wilson. Watch the new commercial here .

About Noom: Noom is the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Weight, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Diabetes Management, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program to millions.

Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology.

Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

