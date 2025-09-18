At TiDB SCaiLE 2025, Global Data Leaders Share Growth Strategies for the AI Era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP’s TiDB SCaiLE 2025 , the annual global conference for distributed SQL innovation, will be held on October 7-8, 2025, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

As software becomes more AI-native and workloads grow more complex, PingCAP’s HTAP Summit has transformed into TiDB SCaiLE, where developers, architects, and data leaders rethink what’s possible with GenAI and cloud-native architectures.

At this year’s keynote, PingCAP will unveil an innovative set of cloud offerings that set new standards for scale, efficiency, and performance with distributed SQL.

What follows will be one of the year’s most exciting and engaging events for data professionals. At TiDB SCaiLE 2025, the industry’s brightest minds will offer practical strategies and best practices for accelerating AI apps and cutting time-to-market. Attendees will experience a dynamic program featuring expert-led sessions, real-world customer case studies, hands-on labs, breakout sessions and unique networking opportunities.

Session tracks include:



Designing AI-Native Infrastructure: Enabling intelligent application behavior through data architecture

Building Systems for Enterprise Scale: Designing cloud-native, distributed systems that scale

Operationalizing Scaled Workloads: Running, governing, and optimizing production workloads at scale





TiDB SCaiLE 2025 brings together an inspiring lineup of speakers recognized for their experience and insights on scaling data and leveraging AI. They include:

Sergey Mineyev, Senior Principal Software Engineer at Atlassian

Ziming Miao, VP Engineering at Manus

Shanshan Song, Senior Director of Engineering at Uber

Bohan Zhang, Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI

Mona Chadha, Head of Infrastructure & AI/ML Partnerships at AWS

Sanjay Mishra, Director of Product Management at Google (AlloyDB)

Charles Yao, Forward Deployed Engineer at Dify AI

Marat Saddarov, Director of Engineering at Bolt

Pronnoy Goswami, Software Engineer at Workday

Preslav Le, Principal Software Engineer at Databricks

“TIDB SCaiLE 2025 is where data professionals can learn how to stop keeping pace with the AI revolution, and start leading it,” said Max Liu, Co Founder and CEO of PingCAP. “We’ve assembled an incredible group of technological innovators and market-leading executives to provide an inside look at AI breakthroughs transforming some of the world’s most successful companies.”

To learn more or register for TiDB SCaiLE 2025, click here .



About TiDB SCaiLE: Scaling Data. Accelerating AI. Enabling You.

TiDB SCaiLE is the global destination for builders, operators, and AI infrastructure leaders scaling data and accelerating AI. Attendees will meet industry leaders and developers from around the world to explore how to design intelligent, resilient systems with distributed SQL, cloud-native architectures, and AI-enabled infrastructure. The event is hosted by PingCAP, the company behind TiDB, an open-source distributed SQL database that powers petabyte-scale clusters, millions of tables and connections, online schema changes, and zero-downtime scaling.

