Commure Awarded as a TIME World’s Top HealthTech Company in 2025





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced its recognition on TIME’s World’s Top HealthTech Companies for 2025. Commure was featured in two categories, receiving the highest accolade of Outstanding Performance in the AI & Data Analytics category. Commure’s Ambient AI platform, which integrates Augmedix, was also recognized in the Health Information & Management category.

TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies list evaluates companies based on financial performance, reputation analysis, and online engagement over the previous 24 months. This intensive evaluation validates the value Commure brings to healthcare.

“TIME recognized Commure for one reason: we solve problems that demand solving,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “This recognition is a moment to reflect on progress, but our work is far from finished. We remain focused on supporting hundreds of leading enterprises by building tools that take work off clinicians and return time to focus on patients.”

Commure was founded to break the cycle of technology overpromising and underdelivering in healthcare. Rising costs, fragmented tools, and heavy administrative demands have left clinicians and patients paying the price. Its unified AI platform brings together ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation to deliver real results.

Born as a revenue cycle management ( RCM ) company, Commure has always focused on the backbone of healthcare operations. Today, that foundation powers a unified AI platform that strengthens the financial engine hospitals and health systems rely on.

Commure Ambient AI goes beyond basic dictation, driving real-time documentation, coding, and workflow improvements across more than 25 specialties. This impacts more than 20 million patient visits a year with fewer denials, more satisfied clinicians, and stronger financial performance.

With Commure Agents , AI assistants fully integrated into the EHR that automate entire workflows, Commure is helping health systems tackle staffing shortages and break down the work tax.

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

