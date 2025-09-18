DP World’s CAD $150 Million Investment Expands Canada’s Canola Oil Export Capacity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has begun full operations at its new Canola Oil Transload Facility at Fraser Surrey, a CAD $150 million strategic investment that enhances Canada’s export capacity and strengthens direct connectivity between prairie farmers and international markets.

In 2024, Canada exported 3.5 million metric tonnes of canola oil, valued at CAD $5.9 billion. With production concentrated in Saskatchewan (55%), Alberta (29%), and Manitoba (16%), efficient rail-to-port infrastructure is vital to maintaining global competitiveness.

The new Fraser Surrey facility adds 1 million metric tonnes a year of capacity, streamlining the movement of canola oil from rail to vessel. Oil arrives by rail from the prairies, is stored in three large-capacity tanks, and is pumped directly to ships via a dedicated underground pipeline.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “By streamlining the movement of oil from rail to vessel, this facility reduces handling, increases throughput, and improves reliability, providing Canadian producers with faster, more efficient access to global markets. The entire operation is designed to support the growing worldwide demand for Canadian canola oil — an essential ingredient in food, fuel, and renewable products.”

Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, Government of BC, said: “The completion of this new canola oil facility at Fraser Surrey highlights British Columbia's critical role as a catalyst for Canada's new economy. With our ports connecting Canada's heartland to the world, we're supporting farmers and exporters across Western Canada and creating good jobs here in B.C. while driving sustainable economic growth for the province as we face the threat of tariffs.”

Tom Hamilton, Executive Vice-President of Agribusiness Operations, Richardson International, said: “DP World’s new facility strengthens our ability to compete in global markets by enhancing both canola oil capacity and supply chain reliability. This investment streamlines the critical connection between prairie production and coastal shipping, allowing Richardson to respond to growing customer demand even further and deliver Canadian canola oil more efficiently to buyers around the world.”

The new canola facility complements DP World’s existing expertise in bulk and breakbulk handling at Fraser Surrey, where it manages a wide range of agricultural and industrial commodities including grain and steel. By expanding capacity for one of Canada’s most important agricultural exports, DP World is reinforcing its role as a leader in bulk trade infrastructure, supporting global food security and renewable fuel markets.

The launch of the new canola facility follows DP World’s recent joint development agreement with the Montreal Port Authority to design the future Contrecœur container terminal. Together, these projects underscore DP World’s long-term commitment to strengthening Canada’s trade infrastructure from coast to coast.

Canola Oil Facility Features

Rail access: Two spur tracks for unloading, railcar offloading stations, pumps, and piping.

Two spur tracks for unloading, railcar offloading stations, pumps, and piping. Storage: Three 15,000-metric-tonne capacity steel tanks (18 metres high, 37 metres in diameter), including containment walls for environmental protection.

Three 15,000-metric-tonne capacity steel tanks (18 metres high, 37 metres in diameter), including containment walls for environmental protection. Pipeline: Underground transmission and recycle line connecting the storage tanks directly to the marine trestle.

Underground transmission and recycle line connecting the storage tanks directly to the marine trestle. Marine access: New trestle and vessel loading platform with a marine loading arm and upgraded berthing safety features.

New trestle and vessel loading platform with a marine loading arm and upgraded berthing safety features. Supporting infrastructure: Control building, motor control centre and lighting.



Construction began in late 2023 and was completed on schedule. The facility highlights DP World’s commitment to building sustainable, strategically located trade infrastructure that strengthens Canada’s agricultural economy, and ensures more resilient global supply chains in a challenging global environment.

With operations now underway, DP World is helping Canadian producers expand their access to international markets, creating long-term value for customers and communities across the country.

