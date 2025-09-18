Micropolis Showcases Innovative Robotic Forestry Robot Alongside Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi at the 7th Annual ADNOC Safety Day 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced that its management team participated alongside the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) at the annual ADNOC Safety Day event in Abu Dhabi, showcasing its innovative Robotic Forestry Unit to industry leaders from across ADNOC's global operations.





The annual event, organized by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to promote safety culture through collaboration, innovation, and advanced technologies like AI, featured this year's theme: "Safe by Choice, Not by Chance." The initiative reinforces safety leadership across all organizational levels and demonstrates how innovative solutions can prevent accidents and ensure workforce well-being.

The Company’s innovative Robotic Forestry Unit is custom-built for reforestation and ecosystem restoration in areas that have been impacted by desertification, wildfires, or climate degradation.

"We were honored to showcase our Robotic Forestry Unit and how it advances both environmental stewardship and workplace safety," said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Micropolis. "This technology represents the intersection of cutting-edge robotics and environmental conservation, aligning with ADNOC's focus on leveraging advanced technologies for enhanced safety and sustainability."

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater, and the biodiversity of desert and marine ecosystems in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through partnerships with government entities, the private sector, NGOs, and international environmental organizations, EAD adopts international best practices and encourages innovation to implement effective environmental policies. The agency promotes environmental awareness and sustainable development while ensuring environmental issues remain a top priority on the national agenda.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee8c4edc-0f6f-463a-81f4-343ceb7b71d1