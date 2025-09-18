Final 2025 Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge competitors announced

Atlanta, GA., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With meticulous precision and attention to detail, expert judges selected the final round of entries for the fifth annual Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge. The judging for Area South-Central took place in Carmel, Indiana on September 5, while Area East judging happened the following day, in New York City. Members of the Porsche Club of America, along with staff from Porsche Classic and Porsche Cars North America, scored the entries. Area West winners were recently announced at Monterey Car Week in August. The event culminates with the National Finals on October 4 in Durham, North Carolina alongside Luftgekühlt 11.

"Congratulations to all the winners who poured an enormous amount of time and energy into restoring these beautiful classic Porsche cars," said Jonathan Sieber, Senior Manager of Porsche Classic. "Each of them is a testament to teamwork, craftsmanship and passion."

Technicians at Porsche Centers across the United States compete in one of three categories: Preservation, which focuses on maintaining the vehicle’s originality; Restoration, which involves returning a vehicle to its original specification and as new condition; and Individualization, which allows for creative modifications. In addition, the gathered crowd bestowed a People’s Choice award.

Seventy-three vehicles - a new record - were entered nationwide this year.

Following is a list of the winners.

Area South-Central:

Restoration: Porsche North Houston for their 2004 911 GT3

The journey with this Speed Yellow 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 began with one goal: to bring a modern classic back to factory standards.

The team started with dry ice blasting, which safely removed years of grease and grime from the engine bay and undercarriage without damaging the factory finishes. The engine received fresh front and rear main seals, new coolant pipes, had the clutch replaced, and was carefully inspected thereafter. From there, attention turned to restoring the Speed Yellow paint and refreshing the interior. When the work was complete, the 911 GT3 made its debut at the All-Stars Car Show, in Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, delighting thousands of enthusiasts.



Preservation: Porsche Louisville with their 2002 Boxster S

Sold initially by Porsche Louisville in 2002, the Arctic Silver Boxster S was not drivable before the preservation began. Gold Certified Porsche Technician Christian Leadingham completely disassembled the engine down to the crankshaft before painstakingly rebuilding it. Christian was just shy of three months old when this Boxster S was delivered to its original owner. Now that the work is complete, Christian is the Boxster's second owner, proof that Porsche vehicles are enjoyed over generations.



Individualization: Harper Porsche with their 1992 964 RS

The philosophy underlying this build was to create a no-holds-barred 964 Carrera RS in the same vein as Sonderwunsch utilizing the best of Porsche's standard production, Classic, and Motorsport catalogues.

Starting from the outside, painters formulated their own Chromaflair-style paint, utilizing Porsche's Oak Green Metallic as a core color with bursts of bright greens, delicate blues, and even brilliant gold tones depending on the light and viewing angle.

Inside, black leather and Alcantara provide a neutral counterpoint to expressive flashes of green leather, matched by a pair of green RS door releases, a 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel, "Carrera RS" carpet embroidery, and the bespoke gauges whose markers reference Porsche's connection to timekeeping.

Under the hood is the car's original M64/03 engine was modified by technicians to 3.8 liters, in tribute to the 964 Carrera 3.8 RS and RSR.



People’s Choice: Hendrick Porsche with their 1988 959 Komfort

In the late 1980s, General Motors, aiming to redefine performance with the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, purchased a Porsche 959 directly from Porsche as a benchmark vehicle. This untitled 959, a pinnacle of automotive innovation with its twin-turbo engine and all-wheel-drive system, was flown to the United States for exclusive testing at GM’s Mliford Proving Grounds. For 30 years, this 959 sat dormant, its legacy preserved in GM’s archives. Hendrick Porsche revived the car to its original glory while preserving select patina—scuffs and wear from its proving ground days—as a testament to its storied past. The restored 959 stands as a bridge between automotive history and engineering excellence, ready to captivate enthusiasts once more.



Area East:

Restoration: Porsche Edison 1996 911 C2 Cabriolet

The owner, a true Porsche enthusiast, made a promise to his 92-year-old father to care for the 911 Cabriolet he bought from him. His dedication is evident in the full restoration of the car’s interior, exterior, and mechanicals as it approaches its 30th production anniversary. His father, now 94, can look upon the vehicle and see that it has in fact been well cared for, and can provide many more years and miles of enjoyment.



Preservation: Porsche Beachwood 1995 911 Carrera 4

This 911 Carrera 4 has been single family owned since 1996, first owned by father Daniel Fox, then son Brennan. Little did Brennan know that this 911 would inspire a decade-plus-long career with the Penske Automotive Group and Porsche. Brennan started with Porsche of Beachwood in April of 2013 and became a certified Porsche Brand Ambassador in 2016. When Porsche Beachwood opened its new Destination Porsche Center in 2024, Roger Penske signed the underside of this 911 hood as part of the celebration. The vehicle had a mechanical refresh, with parts like clutch fork bearings, and chain guides being replaced. Additional wear items including gaskets and hoses were also exchanged, but many original parts and accessories were meticulously refreshed to maintain as much originality as possible.



Individualization: Porsche Clifton Park 1988 911 Carrera Coupe

Owned by Christian Trujillo, general manager of Porsche Clifton Park, this 911 Carrera Coupe was named Beauty by Christian’s daughter when she was a toddler. The genesis of this project was a serious accident last October when a deer hit Christian

while driving the 911. It was vital to Christian that the car be repaired and not sent to the junk yard as he planned to pass “Beauty” down to his kids. He used it as an opportunity to participate in the Restoration Challenge. Christian and his crew also used it as an opportunity to adopt a healthier lifestyle. During the project, the team lost more than 100 pounds, which they documented as part of their journey with Beauty. Christian says it has given them strength when they faced challenges that seemed insurmountable. The interior now sports a custom red and black interior, and the once damaged windshield, hood, and front quarter panel and headlight are back to their original state.



People’s Choice: Porsche Delaware 1986 928 S

This 928 S, which spent most of its life in Germany, has undergone a remarkable transformation. When it arrived in the United States, it was in desperate need of both body and mechanical work. Among the highlights are a new custom interior and the addition of gullwing-style doors. The team also upgraded the suspension, restored the brakes, added custom headers, and new factory headlights to the intricate build.



Background:

America is home to more classic Porsche vehicles than any other market in the world. Cars competing in the Restoration Challenge are worked on by Porsche-trained technicians who have access to a vast portfolio of nearly 85,000 Porsche Classic Genuine Parts, ensuring a comprehensive restoration process. The Porsche Classic U.S. headquarters, alongside One Porsche Drive in Atlanta, provides Factory Restoration services for all classic models and Sonderwunsch factory programs for all Porsche models.



To follow along and learn about each entry, visit Instagram and search the official event tag #porschechallenge25.



Additional images of all winning vehicles, before and after restoration, available: newsroom.porsche.us.

