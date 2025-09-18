CentralReach Honored with Dual Stevie® Awards for People-Focused CEO and AI Innovation in Autism and IDD Care

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, received two award wins in this year’s Stevie® Awards. Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach, won a Silver Stevie® Award for Great Employers in the ‘People-Focused CEO of the Year’ category, and ClaimCheckAI, the company’s AI-powered claims auditing solution, was a Bronze winner in the Stevie Awards® for Technology Excellence ‘Artificial Intelligence: Technology Breakthrough of the Year’ category.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers program is an international business award that recognizes the organizations, HR teams, professionals, achievements, products, and services that foster and drive great workplaces across the world. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence is a new program, now in its second year, celebrating remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations that shape the future of technology across industries.

“Not only am I humbled to be named a ‘People-Focused CEO’ for the fourth year, but I am thrilled to see our new AI solution being recognized for its impact on the industry,” said Sullens. “CR ClaimCheckAI is revolutionizing the autism and IDD care market by catching common claims errors to reduce denial rates and improve performance and daily workflows. AI is enabling the future of business and clinical operations, and we’re proud to offer solutions that are leading the way.”

Winners of this year’s Stevie Awards were honored at an awards banquet in New York City on September 16th. For a full list of this year’s Stevie Awards for Great Employers and Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners, visit: https://stevies-sage.secure-platform.com/a/page/the-awards/2025-stevie-winners and https://stevies-tech.secure-platform.com/site/page/the-awards/2025-stevie-winners.

