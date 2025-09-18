CAI Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Trust of Data Management

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, today announced it achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification, validating its ability to protect sensitive client data amidst increasing safety standards.

CAI’s SOC 2 Type II certification is a result of a thorough and systematic audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the audit examined the effectiveness of CAI’s information security policies, procedures and controls in which CAI met or exceeded the Statement of Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) 21 SOC 2 Type II.

Designed to assess data-driven applications, the SOC 2 report details the operating efficiencies of controls within CAI’s offerings. The report also mapped the controls against the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) Internal Control – Integrated Framework.

“We are relentless in safeguarding data because client trust and confidence are non-negotiables,” said Matt Peters, chief technology officer at CAI. “We protect the peace of mind of those who entrust us with their critical information. In today’s changing digital landscape, this certification is our public promise to keep data integrity at the forefront of everything we do.”

CAI will maintain ongoing assessments to ensure data compliance is met and review gap analyses to implement necessary improvements.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what’s right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

