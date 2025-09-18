VivoPower Partners with Confirmo to Offer Stablecoin Payments to its Employees and Vendors

Confirmo is a leading global stablecoin payment platform; its stablecoin-based on-chain solution integrates seamlessly with off-chain architecture

Partnership is consistent with VivoPower’s digital asset strategy, which encompasses utility

London, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), the first publicly traded company in the world with an XRP-centric treasury strategy, and Confirmo, the leading global stablecoin payment platform, today announced a definitive partnership to power stablecoin-based employee payments. The program is designed to deliver near-instant, lower-cost payouts with enterprise-grade controls and will serve as the foundation for broader treasury and B2B payment use cases.

Anna Štrébl, Chief Executive Officer of Confirmo, said: “Stablecoins are finally mature enough to operate in the background as real payment infrastructure. Our role in this partnership is to make the crypto disappear, and ensure employees get paid faster, finance teams reconcile cleanly, and VivoPower gains predictable, 24/7 cross-border settlements.”

Under the agreement, VivoPower will provide employees and contractors of its businesses with the choice to use Confirmo’s Payout Solution, which sends payroll and contractor disbursements in stablecoins, with optional conversion to US dollars, Euros, or British pounds. Confirmo will provide role-based approvals, audit trails, and exportable reports to streamline VivoPower’s operations.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman at VivoPower, said: “As with many enterprises that do business globally, including across developing nations, we have experienced first-hand the repeated frustration of delays and high fees with traditional wire transfer-based payments. Our desire to remedy these issues, particularly when they affect payroll, led us to Confirmo. Speed, cost efficiency, and global reach are the reasons we have signed this partnership with them. Confirmo gives us a practical way to modernize payouts without disrupting our finance stack, and they have been responsive to the enterprise controls we need as a public company. This partnership is consistent with our overall digital asset strategy, which goes beyond buying and holding XRP, but also seeks to utilize blockchain technology across our businesses.”

VivoPower recently announced that it would be accepting RLUSD, Ripple’s stablecoin for transactions between suppliers and customers. Beyond payroll, VivoPower and Confirmo will explore adjacent use cases where stablecoins, including RLUSD can reduce friction compared to traditional payment rails.

About Confirmo

Confirmo is a stablecoin payment platform that makes global payments fast, cost-effective, and effortless. Businesses use Confirmo for invoicing, checkout, and mass payouts, settling in leading stablecoins across major chains, with optional fiat conversion and accounting-ready reporting. Founded in 2014, Confirmo serves 500+ clients across e-commerce, prop trading, forex, payroll, and other payment-intensive industries, processing $60M+ per month.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is a sustainability-driven enterprise undergoing a digital treasury transformation. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com