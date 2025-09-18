Wall Street Finds Its Solmate: Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Announces Oversubscribed $300 Million Private Placement to Fund Establishment of Solana Digital Asset Treasury Backed by Ark Invest and UAE Investors

Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings”) (NASDAQ: BREA) will become Solmate, a Solana-based digital asset treasury (“DAT”) and crypto infrastructure company.

The PIPE is sponsored by UAE-based Pulsar Group, a strategic investment and advisory firm specializing in virtual assets, emerging technologies and blockchain.

Solmate intends to drive shareholder value through accumulation and staking of $SOL, and new revenue streams from cutting-edge Solana staking infrastructure.

Digital asset treasury pioneer Marco Santori will be installed as Solmate CEO; economics luminary and Solana advocate Dr. Arthur Laffer and early Solana investor RockawayX CEO Viktor Fischer to serve on the Solmate Board of Directors. Solana Foundation will have the right to appoint two additional board seats.

Solmate aims to help establish the UAE as the capital of the Solana ecosystem and deliver blockchain-based solutions aligned with the region’s digital transformation agenda.

UAE-based blockchain advisory firm Pulsar Group sponsoring oversubscribed $300m PIPE, with commitments secured from early Solana backers RockawayX and prominent mainstream investment firms like ARK Invest.

Dual listing on Nasdaq and UAE exchanges anticipated.

Solmate will continue to operate Brera Holdings’ existing multi-club sports ownership business.

Dublin, Ireland and Naples, Italy, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC announces it will become Solmate, a Solana-based digital asset treasury (“DAT”) and crypto infrastructure company, following an oversubscribed $300 million private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) offering. The PIPE is sponsored by Pulsar Group, the UAE-based technology and blockchain advisory firm, with backing secured from the Solana Foundation, RockawayX, and traditional investment firms like ARK Invest. Marco Santori, former Kraken Chief Legal Officer, will become Solmate’s Chief Executive Officer.

Solmate is a Solana-based crypto infrastructure company with backing from both the Solana Foundation and unparalleled access to capital from prominent UAE investors. Solmate expects to enter into a definitive agreement, following an already-executed letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, which would lower the entry price for $SOL accumulation, allowing Solmate to supercharge $SOL-per-share growth into the future.

Solmate aims to place Solana’s blockchain-based solutions at the heart of the UAE’s digital transformation agenda through the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure and performant staking strategies. Solmate intends to direct a portion of the funds secured into revenue-generating crypto infrastructure projects in the UAE, the first of which will be bare metal servers in Abu Dhabi configured to outperform typical DAT validator strategies. Solmate’s planned Solana validator would, for the first time, allow regional investors the opportunity to capitalize on Solana’s native yield-generating capability with a performant SOL validator in the Middle East.

Solana is recognized as the fastest-growing blockchain in the world, processing more transactions and generating more on-chain revenue than all other blockchains combined. Natively yield-generating, unlike BTC, the Solana network is forecast to outgrow the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks in the next three years as it continues to add more new developers than any other chain every month.

Solmate’s world-class leadership team will blend deep crypto and Solana knowledge, extensive connectivity in the UAE, and capital markets expertise. CEO Marco Santori is a pioneer in DAT companies and helped launch the very first altcoin treasury on the Nasdaq. Perhaps the most prominent attorney in the digital asset industry, Marco was the Chief Legal Officer at Kraken, one of the world’s largest digital asset exchanges, for almost five years. Board Member Dr. Arthur Laffer is a world-renowned economist and inventor of the Laffer Curve. He was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “contributions to economic policy that have helped spur prosperity for the nation.” Board Member Viktor Fischer is the CEO of RockawayX, a ~$2bn AUM digital asset investment firm and top-tier builder of performant SOL staking infrastructure.

Solmate CEO, Marco Santori said, “Solmate is not just another treasury. It will execute on a durably differentiated strategy in a crowded field of look-alike DATs by building real crypto infrastructure in the UAE. Our stakeholders have deep, long-term conviction in the Solana ecosystem and will demand that we accumulate SOL through bull markets and bear markets alike. Solmate is well-positioned as Solana adoption accelerates across institutional markets, DeFi, NFTs and AI.”

Pulsar Group CEO, Alyazi Al Khattal said, “At Pulsar, we are committed to positioning Solana at the heart of the UAE’s digital transformation. By empowering Solmate to build exclusive partnerships and leverage Solana’s unique proximity to key regional stakeholders, together we expect to accelerate adoption, nurture a dynamic developer community, and facilitate major blockchain innovation across the region.”

Solmate Board Member and legendary economist, Dr. Arthur Laffer said, “Throughout history, sound money has been the foundation of strong economies. Digital assets, as a return to private, rules-based money, represent one of the most positive steps forward in global monetary history. By tapping into the strength of the Solana ecosystem, Solmate brings that same discipline into digital asset management, offering institutions a powerful way to safeguard and grow value for informed investors.”

Solmate Board Member and RockawayX CEO, Viktor Fischer said, “As seed investors in Solana who have always believed that it will be the dominant blockchain network for capital markets, we are excited to join Solmate’s board and contribute our infrastructure and yield expertise. We expect to harness top-performing, bare metal staking and battle-tested yield strategies to deliver one of the best yields on SOL in Solmate treasury.”

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent for the PIPE financing. Lowenstein Sandler LLP is acting as legal advisor to the sponsor group. DLA Piper LLP (US) is acting as legal advisor to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Boustead Securities LLC is acting as advisor to Brera Holdings’ majority shareholder. Wachsman is the communications and strategy firm for the transaction and the agency of record for Solmate.

About Brera Holdings PLC:

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs on three continents through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, and the first to list on Nasdaq. Building on the legacy of Brera Milano FC, which it acquired in 2022, Brera in 2025 became majority owner of SS Juve Stabia, known as “The Other Team of Naples,” and a playoff club in Italy’s Serie B league. Brera FC has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000, and the club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA, which has garnered significant media coverage, including from BBC Sport and ESPN. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

About Pulsar Group:

Pulsar Group is a pioneering advisory firm based in Abu Dhabi, specializing in helping technology disruptors navigate complex regulatory environments, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate market expansion. Pulsar Group partners with bold tech disruptors and leaders of the digital economy. By leveraging its expertise in developing strategic frameworks and fostering collaboration with regional partners, Pulsar Group facilitates its partners’ market adoption and growth in the UAE and the region.

