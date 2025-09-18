Food Antioxidants Market Size Surges to USD 4.31 Billion by 2034, Driven by Clean-Label Reformulations and Shelf-Life Demands

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food antioxidants market size stood at USD 2.32 billion in 2024 and is set to rise from USD 2.47 billion in 2025 to around USD 4.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing speedily due to high demand for enhanced shelf life of products, further leading to the growth of natural preservatives and antioxidants derived from natural sources.

Food antioxidants include natural compounds such as tocopherols, ascorbates, carotenoids, rosemary extract, green tea, and grape seed extracts, as well as synthetic options such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, and Propyl Gallate. These compounds prevent lipid oxidation, extend product shelf-life, and preserve flavor, aroma, and color. Carotenoids are included in cases where they provide both coloring and antioxidant benefits.

How are Antioxidants helping the Food and Beverage Industry?

Food oxidants available in natural and synthetic options help enhance the shelf life, taste, aroma, and appearance of food options, which is helpful for the growth of the food antioxidants market. They help to slow the release of fats and oils, which helps slow the decaying or spoiling of different food products. Such antioxidants are essential for the food and beverage industry to maintain the safety of food products and enhance the growth of the food antioxidants market.

Key Highlights of the Food Antioxidants Market

By region , the Asia Pacific led the food antioxidants market with highest share of 37% in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the Asia Pacific led the food antioxidants market with highest share of 37% in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By type , the natural antioxidants segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024, whereas the polyphenols segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the natural antioxidants segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024, whereas the polyphenols segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By application , the bakery and confectionery segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024, whereas the meat and poultry segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

, the bakery and confectionery segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024, whereas the meat and poultry segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. By form , the powder segment dominated the food antioxidants market with maximum share of 50% in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the powder segment dominated the food antioxidants market with maximum share of 50% in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By source , the plant-based segment captured the maximum share of 70% in 2024, whereas the microbial-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the plant-based segment captured the maximum share of 70% in 2024, whereas the microbial-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By end user, the food processing industry segment led the food antioxidants market with largest share of 55% in 2024, whereas the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

Natural antioxidants continue to gain momentum in bakery and snacks as brands reformulate for clean labels while protecting shelf life. We expect mixed tocopherols and rosemary extract to lead adoption through 2030,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Food Antioxidants Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a major impact on the food antioxidants market by enhancing product innovation, improving quality control, and optimizing supply chain efficiency. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze vast datasets from nutrition science, consumer health data, and ingredient interactions to identify and optimize natural antioxidant sources such as rosemary extract, vitamin C, and tocopherols. This accelerates the creation of cleaner, more effective formulations that meet growing demand for natural, clean-label, and functional food products. Machine learning models also simulate oxidation processes, helping manufacturers predict shelf life and determine the most effective antioxidant blends for specific food categories, from beverages to processed meats. AI-enabled sensors and computer vision systems strengthen quality control by detecting impurities, monitoring antioxidant concentrations, and ensuring regulatory compliance. AI also supports sustainability by optimizing extraction methods, reducing waste, and improving energy efficiency in antioxidant production.

New Trends of Food Antioxidants Market

High demand for functional, clean-label, and organic food items due to health-conscious consumers is helping the growth of the food antioxidants market.

due to health-conscious consumers is helping the growth of the food antioxidants market. High demand for natural antioxidants for health and wellness, along with maintaining the shelf life of products and slowing the decaying process, is also helpful for the growth of the market.

Product Survey for the Food Antioxidants Market

Product Type Key Features / Composition Benefits of Food Example Applications Natural Antioxidants (Plant-based Polyphenols, Flavonoids, Carotenoids) Derived from sources like green tea, rosemary, turmeric, grapes, and carotenoid-rich fruits/vegetables Clean-label appeal, consumer preference for natural additives, multifunctional health benefits Bakery, beverages, dietary supplements, functional foods Synthetic Antioxidants (BHA, BHT, TBHQ, Propyl Gallate) Chemically synthesized compounds designed to prevent oxidation Highly effective, low-cost, long shelf life, strong oxidative stability Packaged snacks, fried foods, fats/oils, meat products Vitamin-based Antioxidants (Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Vitamin A) Includes tocopherols, ascorbic acid, retinol, and derivatives Dual role: preservation + nutritional fortification, widely accepted by consumers Beverages, infant formula, fortified foods, dairy Enzymatic Antioxidants Enzymes like superoxide dismutase, catalase, glutathione peroxidase (less common in mass food use, more in niche/nutraceuticals) Biological antioxidant function, potential in functional foods Specialty health foods, nutraceutical formulations Rosemary Extract & Other Herbal Extracts Concentrated extracts standardized for antioxidant compounds (carnosic acid, rosmarinic acid, etc.) Popular natural preservative, strong oxidative stability, minimal impact on flavor at optimized doses Meat, poultry, oils, sauces, frozen meals Carotenoids (Beta-carotene, Lycopene, Lutein, Astaxanthin) Pigments with antioxidant activity often function as natural colorants Supports eye/skin health claims, strong oxidative protection, “natural + functional” Beverages, dairy, dietary supplements, and sauces Polyphenolic Extracts (Green Tea, Grape Seed, Olive Leaf, Cocoa) High phenolic content; potent free-radical scavenging activity Natural image, health halo, multifunctional use in flavor + preservation Energy drinks, bakery, sports nutrition, and chocolate Mixed Tocopherols (from Soy, Sunflower, etc.) Natural Vitamin E variants: fat-soluble antioxidants Popular in edible oils and fats; provides nutritional and preservation benefits Edible oils, margarine, dairy fats, and nut butters



What are the Growth Drivers of the Food Antioxidants Market?

Rising health and wellness awareness, high demand for fortified, clean-label, and functional food options, are some of the major growth drivers of the food antioxidants market. Natural antioxidants help to enhance the shelf life of food options, further fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to various other factors, such as minimizing food waste, global growth of food and beverages, and other factors. Prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for anti-aging products also help to enhance the growth of the market.

Food Antioxidants Market Challenge

Potential Issues May Slow the Growth of the Market

Less innovation in technologies may hamper the growth of the market. The shelf life of meat products is shorter due to lipid oxidation. The use of unhealthy synthetic antioxidants, which can cause multiple health issues, is not a preferred choice among consumers. Hence, such issues restrain the growth of the market. Enhanced technologies help to tackle such issues and allow food manufacturers to maintain the shelf life of food options such as meat, fruits and vegetables, dairy, and other similar options.

Food Antioxidants Market Opportunity

Innovation in Antioxidants Aids the Growth of the Market

Antioxidants help slow the lipid oxidation process, thereby extending the shelf life of food products. Hence, they also help to keep the meat protected from the unpleasant flavor observed due to its lower shelf life. The use of antioxidants also helps enhance the nutritional content of food options, further supporting the growth of the food antioxidants market in the foreseeable future.

Food Antioxidants Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the Food Antioxidants Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific led the food antioxidants market in 2024 and is continuing to grow currently due to advancements in food and beverage industry technologies, as well as the development of the food processing industry. The market is also growing in the region due to the high demand for sustainable food choices and their positive impact on the environment, which is further beneficial for market growth. High demand for a plant-based diet in India is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region.

North America is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period

North America is expected to experience growth in the foreseeable future due to advancements in food and beverage industry technologies, which will benefit market expansion. The new schemes and programs introduced by the USDA are helping to drive the growth of the organic sector in the region, which is further beneficial for the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Food Antioxidants Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.4% Market Size in 2024 USD 2.32 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.47 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 4.31 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Food Antioxidants Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The natural antioxidants segment dominated the food antioxidants market in 2024 due to high demand for specific antioxidants, including vitamin A, C, E, zinc, copper, selenium, and minerals, which help mitigate the appearance of free radicals. Fruits, vegetables, grains, seafood, nuts, and seeds are some of the foods rich in antioxidants helpful for supporting overall health and fighting various diseases. A diet rich in antioxidants helps prevent cancer and is also beneficial for heart health, which in turn supports market growth.

The polyphenols segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as some of its types possess strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties. Polyphenolic compounds, which include phenolic acids, flavonoids, stilbenes, and lignans, play a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels, reducing heart disease risk, protecting the skin, promoting gut health, and enhancing cognitive performance. Hence, such factors aid the growth of the food antioxidants market in the foreseen period.

Application Analysis

The bakery and confectionery segment dominated the food antioxidants market in 2024 due to its capacity to enhance the shelf-life of bakery and confectionery products. High demand for natural antioxidants helps to prevent carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxigenic effects caused by the use of synthetic antioxidants. Use of α-tocopherol, β-carotene, and ascorbic acid as natural antioxidants is helpful to enhance the shelf-life of products naturally without involving any synthetic antioxidants. The use of plant extracts, such as vanillin, curcumin, mint, and garcinia, also exhibits antioxidant properties that are beneficial for market growth.

The meat and poultry products segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the natural antioxidants present in meat and poultry help in chelating metal ions, inhibiting lipid peroxidation, and oxidative chain reactions. Use of ingredients such as oregano, rosemary, pomegranate, and green tea helps to lower the oxidation in meat products for enhancing product safety and sensory quality.

Form Analysis

The powder segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024 due to high demand for ingredients enriched with antioxidants in powder form, such as vitamin C, flavonoids, polyphenols, anthocyanin, betacyanin, and other essential compounds. Antioxidant-rich ingredients in powder form include Baobab Powder, Acerola Powder, Pineapple Powder, lemon powder, and some other powders, which provide vitamin C benefits for consumers. The powdered form of antioxidants is easy to mix with other ingredients, further fueling the growth of the market. Fruit, vegetable, seed, and nut powders are also easy to mix in multiple food items and are also anti-oxidative, helpful for the market’s growth.

The liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment emphasizes the multiple benefits offered by the consumption of antioxidant-rich drinks. Such drinks are helpful to relieve oxidative stress, improve cardiovascular health, lower the risk of cancer, and support overall health. Drinks such as fruit juice, vegetable juices, coffee, green tea, and other similar drinks are included in this category, further enhancing the market’s growth.

Source Analysis

The plant-based segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024, as the segment highlights multiple health benefits such as reduced inflammation, improved cognitive function, improved immunity, anti-aging, and avoiding symptoms of cancer as well. Consumption of seeds, nuts, berries, and dark chocolate helps to provide antioxidants to the body, which are helpful to keep one protected from multiple diseases and improve overall well-being. The use of ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and oregano helps enhance the nutritional levels of food options, which is beneficial for market growth.

The microbial-based segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period, as microorganisms are a rich source of antioxidants. They aid the production of phenolic compounds that are naturally produced as potential compounds. Hence, the segment is observed to aid the growth of the food antioxidants market in the foreseeable period.

End User Analysis

The food processing industry segment led the food antioxidants market in 2024 due to high usage of food additives in the form of natural or synthetic antioxidants. They are highly used in fats and oils to enhance their shelf-life and appearance, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Food processing is essential to maintain the safety and quality of food products, which is helpful for the market’s growth.

The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as it highlights the importance of a proper diet and the use of the right supplements to prevent multiple health issues, such as diabetes, cancer, obesity, oxidative stress, and cognitive health problems. The segment also emphasizes the importance of consuming dietary supplements for overall health and eye health, thereby further enhancing the market's growth.

Recent Developments in the Food Antioxidants Market

In July 2025, Novella, an Israeli food tech startup, developed high-value food and personal care ingredients via cell culture. (Source- https://agfundernews.com)



Top Companies in the Food Antioxidants Market:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. – Supplies vitamins, carotenoids, and nutritional antioxidants for food and dietary supplements.

– Supplies vitamins, carotenoids, and nutritional antioxidants for food and dietary supplements. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) – Produces natural antioxidants like tocopherols and plant extracts from oilseeds and specialty crops.

– Produces natural antioxidants like tocopherols and plant extracts from oilseeds and specialty crops. BASF SE – Offers synthetic and natural antioxidant solutions, including vitamins and carotenoids, for food fortification and preservation.

– Offers synthetic and natural antioxidant solutions, including vitamins and carotenoids, for food fortification and preservation. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. – Provides food preservation solutions and antioxidant ingredients through its nutrition and biosciences division.

– Provides food preservation solutions and antioxidant ingredients through its nutrition and biosciences division. Kemin Industries, Inc. – Develops plant-based extracts (like rosemary and green tea) as natural antioxidants for meat, oils, and packaged foods.

– Develops plant-based extracts (like rosemary and green tea) as natural antioxidants for meat, oils, and packaged foods. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S – Focuses on natural antioxidants through fermentation, cultures, and plant-based colorant ingredients.

– Focuses on natural antioxidants through fermentation, cultures, and plant-based colorant ingredients. Synthite Industries Ltd. – A leading Indian company in spice extracts and oleoresins, supplying natural antioxidants derived from herbs and spices.

– A leading Indian company in spice extracts and oleoresins, supplying natural antioxidants derived from herbs and spices. Naturex (a Givaudan company) – Specializes in botanical extracts, including polyphenols and natural antioxidants for clean-label foods.

– Specializes in botanical extracts, including polyphenols and natural antioxidants for clean-label foods. Brenntag AG – A major distributor of food antioxidants and additives, connecting global ingredient suppliers with food manufacturers.

– A major distributor of food antioxidants and additives, connecting global ingredient suppliers with food manufacturers. Ametis, Inc. – Provides specialty bio-based antioxidant ingredients and extracts for food and nutraceuticals.

– Provides specialty bio-based antioxidant ingredients and extracts for food and nutraceuticals. Indena S.p.A – Italian company known for standardized plant extracts, including polyphenols and flavonoid antioxidants.

– Italian company known for standardized plant extracts, including polyphenols and flavonoid antioxidants. Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. – A Chinese producer of vitamins, carotenoids, and synthetic antioxidants for the food and feed industries.

– A Chinese producer of vitamins, carotenoids, and synthetic antioxidants for the food and feed industries. Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co., Ltd. – Manufactures specialty chemicals and antioxidant additives, including those used in food and feed.

– Manufactures specialty chemicals and antioxidant additives, including those used in food and feed. Cargill, Incorporated – Supplies tocopherols, plant extracts, and functional oils with antioxidant properties for food applications.

– Supplies tocopherols, plant extracts, and functional oils with antioxidant properties for food applications. Norel S.A. – Offers feed and food additives, including antioxidants, to improve shelf life and nutritional stability.

– Offers feed and food additives, including antioxidants, to improve shelf life and nutritional stability. PLT Health Solutions – Develops and markets natural antioxidant ingredients sourced from botanicals for functional foods and beverages.

– Develops and markets natural antioxidant ingredients sourced from botanicals for functional foods and beverages. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (acquired by IFF) – Provides natural flavors, plant extracts, and antioxidants used in food and nutraceuticals.

– Provides natural flavors, plant extracts, and antioxidants used in food and nutraceuticals. Natural Antioxidants Inc. – Specializes in natural, plant-based antioxidant formulations for food preservation.

– Specializes in natural, plant-based antioxidant formulations for food preservation. AstaReal AB – A pioneer in natural astaxanthin production, supplying powerful antioxidant ingredients for food, beverages, and supplements.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Natural Antioxidants Plant Extracts (e.g., rosemary, green tea, grape seed) Vitamins (e.g., Vitamin C, Vitamin E) Carotenoids (e.g., beta-carotene, lycopene) Polyphenols (under natural antioxidants)

Synthetic Antioxidants Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Propyl Gallate (PG) Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)



By Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Oils and Fats

Snack Foods

Others (Seafood, Ready-to-eat foods, etc.)



By Form

Liquid

Powder

Granular



By Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

Microbial based



By End-Use

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry

Dietary Supplements

Others (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

