Imagine Explores Latest Trends: Evolved Banks, Personalized AI, and Immersive Brand Takeovers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine Studio just dropped a new trends report, sharing their leading expertise in visual marketing and print solutions by summing up how brands will look to reimagine spaces and experiences in Q3 to meet audiences with meaningful, personal moments. The report covers a fresh look for retail banking, hyper-personalized AI experiences, and attention-grabbing brand takeovers. Across the board, brands are innovating to connect with people in more human ways.

Banks are combining technology with community trust, offering convenient digital solutions to attract the 62% of customers willing to use an AI-powered personal financial assistant. At the same time, 40% of customers prefer an in-branch experience when signing up to lending platforms. “That audience is happy to find themselves in ‘third spaces,’ with branches designed less like marble-floored offices and more like comfortable cafés, blending financial services and a sense of belonging,” says Andy House, Sr. Director of Imagine Studio. Banks are also meeting customers in their day-to-day lives by using pop-up formats as a low-barrier path to reach new audiences and humanize financial services.

In retail and beyond, customer needs are being anticipated by AI. The result is an unprecedented level of personalization that far surpasses five-star recommendations. “That kind of laser-focused marketing can cut customer acquisition costs in half,” says House. “Dynamic displays adjust offers in real time, hit on local trends, and create an emotional response.” AI’s ability to auto-generate product comparisons is another powerful tool for enhancing the digital shelf, with 73% of consumers citing detailed product content as a key factor in making a purchase decision.

Still, immersive pop-ups and takeovers are a reminder that technology doesn’t have a monopoly on consumer impact. Designed to be unforgettable, pop-ups resonate with the strong majority of millennials who prefer to spend their money on experiences rather than material possessions. “Imagine’s takeover of 7-Eleven to generate buzz for Jurassic World Rebirth was a perfect example,” says House. “The immersive 360-degree wraps turned the convenience stores into mini-movie sets and pushed the boundaries of creativity.” Stores should strive to become a destination in their own right, inspire awe, and prioritize relationships over transactions. The global pop-up market is projected to hit $80bn by 2027.

Keeping on top of cutting-edge trends in the industry, Imagine Studio is uniquely positioned as a creative strategy and retail solutions provider, paired with world-class print and experience production. Imagine offers clients everything they need to create otherworldly experiences, working hand-in-hand with brands from transformative ideation to impactful fulfillment. For over 20 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the biggest consumer brands in business, capturing hearts and minds while driving measurable revenue growth.

“Imagine is objectively a powerhouse,” says Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re not only forward thinkers; we’re the tip of the spear on execution.”

Dive into the full trends report here.

Contact

Diana Black

dblack@theimaginegroup.com

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti—a versatile platform powered to handle even the most complex in-store marketing programs—with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, powered by top-tier print and digital production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.