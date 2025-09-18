National Advertising Division Finds Certain “AT&T Guarantee” Claims Supported; Recommends Other Claims be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by competitor Charter Communications, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that AT&T Services, Inc. substantiated its “AT&T Guarantee” claim for customers who experience internet and wireless connectivity outages in the context of the “Knowing You Exist” commercials.

However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that AT&T modify or discontinue other claims related to its “AT&T Guarantee,” which appeared on AT&T’s website and in a series of “March Madness” TV commercials.

“Knowing You Exist” Commercials

Charter challenged a series of over a dozen 15- and 30-second TV commercials featuring vignettes of life situations that are “not guaranteed” and then introducing the new AT&T guarantee by stating, “You know what AT&T guarantees? The connectivity you depend on, the deals you want, and the service you deserve, or we’ll make it right.”

Based on the evidence in the record, NAD found that consumers are unlikely to take away a broad message that the guarantee covers all outages and are similarly unlikely to believe that “making it right” would broadly cover every possible type of outage. Consumers would understand that “making it right” is part of the guarantee and therefore would only cover those outages actually covered by the guarantee.

NAD found that because the voiceover in the commercials explicitly states that “we’ll make it right” with on-screen text referencing “connectivity,” “deals,” and “service,” some consumers may take away a message that AT&T will make it right for when there is some kind of issue relating to connectivity, deals, or service that is covered by the guarantee.

Here, AT&T makes it right by providing customers who qualify under the guarantee

an automatic credit on their bill. Therefore, NAD concluded that the claim that AT&T will make it right for customers that do experience outages, in the context of the Knowing You Exist commercials, was substantiated.

March Madness Commercials

Charter also challenged a series of six 15- and 30-second commercials that aired during NCAA March Madness. All of the commercials set up the same dichotomy between situations in life that are “not guaranteed” and the new AT&T guarantee.

There are multiple references to “connecting,” “connections,” and being “connected” in these commercials. The commercials also expressly state, “NETWORK INTERRUPTIONS FIXED FAST” and that customers will “GET A FULL DAY OF CREDIT.” NAD found that in this context, consumers are likely to take away a message that any outages will be fixed quickly and that they will receive compensation for such outages.

NAD also found that the existing disclosure outlining material limitations to the guarantee, which appears briefly in tiny font amid busy visuals, is not clear and conspicuous.

NAD also found that the existing disclosure, which appears for approximately five seconds in tiny font at the bottom of the screen in the March Madness commercials, with busy visuals and much larger headlines in the middle of the screen, is not clear and conspicuous.

Further, NAD noted that the guarantee’s promise of “NETWORK INTERRUPTIONS FIXED FAST” is not one that can be qualified with a disclosure, as AT&T’s policy states an outage must last at least 20 or 60 minutes to be covered, a duration that might be unduly disruptive to users. Accordingly, NAD recommended that AT&T modify the guarantee claims to avoid conveying that AT&T will “make it right” for minor service disruptions.

Specifically, NAD recommended that AT&T clearly and conspicuously disclose the material limitations of the guarantee and modify its advertising to avoid conveying any message that the guarantee will make it right by fixing any and all network interruptions “fast.”

Website Claims

NAD found that almost every reference to connectivity on AT&T’s website is accompanied by a disclosure that the guarantee offers credit back and that it applies only to outages of 20 or 60 minutes or more caused by a single incident impacting 10 or more towers, and that consumers cannot avoid seeing the disclosures.

However, as the first reference to the AT&T guarantee in the website headline is not accompanied by a disclosure, NAD found that the disclosure was not clear and conspicuous and recommended that AT&T clearly and conspicuously disclose the material limitations of the claim.

Regarding the remaining challenged website claims, because the guarantee only activates after an outage of 20 or 60 minutes, an unqualified message that AT&T will make it right by fixing any and all outages “fast” is not supported. NAD recommended AT&T modify the claims to avoid conveying the message that AT&T will fix the outage sooner than it actually will.

First and Only Claim

NAD determined that the challenged express and implied “first and only carrier” compound claims could reasonably convey the message that AT&T is the first and only carrier to provide a guarantee for wireless networks and the first and only carrier to provide a guarantee for fiber networks.

AT&T presented no evidence that it is the first and/or only carrier to provide a guarantee or similar policy with respect to wireless or fiber networks. Therefore, NAD recommended that the “first and only” claims be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement AT&T stated that while it respectfully disagrees that any changes to the challenged advertising are necessary, it “will comply with NAD’s decision.”

