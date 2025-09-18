SBA Waives Loan Fees for Small Manufacturers in Fiscal Year 2026

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in support of the Trump Administration’s broader effort to rebuild American industrial dominance, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it would waive most upfront fees for small manufacturers in fiscal year 2026. With the fee burden reduced, the SBA will empower more small manufacturers (NAICS 31-33) with the capital to increase hiring, growth, and production – and to reshore jobs, supply chains, and national security.

“98% of U.S. manufactures are small businesses – and by reducing loan fees, the SBA is eliminating barriers to capital so they can invest those dollars back into the mission of rebuilding America’s industrial base,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “We are proud to advance President Trump’s agenda to restore Made in America manufacturing by delivering the capital to help job creators expand production and train and hire more U.S. workers. With lower fees and new loan programs that support access to working capital, we are helping small businesses lead America’s industrial comeback – reducing our reliance on foreign suppliers, strengthening our supply chains, and investing in a future that is proudly American Made.”

For 7(a) manufacturing loans of up to $950,000, the upfront fee will be 0%. For all 504 manufacturing loans, the upfront fee and annual service fee will each be 0%. These new fee structures will be effective from October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.

Small manufacturers can visit the SBA Lender Match portal to be paired with participating SBA Lenders who can provide 7(a) and 504 funding at competitive rates. Manufacturers are also encouraged to utilize SBA’s new Manufacturers' Access to Revolving Credit (MARC) Loan Program, which is the agency’s first-ever loan program dedicated to America’s small manufacturers.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About the 7(a) Loan Program

The 7(a) loan program is SBA’s flagship program, a public-private partnership which offers government-guaranteed loans to help small businesses finance equipment purchases, real estate acquisition, working capital (including revolving credit lines), and business expansion.

About the 504 Loan Program

The 504 loan program provides long-term, fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets that promote business growth and job creation. 504 loans are available through Certified Development Companies (CDCs), SBA's community-based nonprofit partners who promote economic development within their communities. CDCs are certified and regulated by SBA.