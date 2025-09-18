Big Tech’s Double Standard: Parler Demands Answers and Accountability

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parler is demanding answers from Apple, Google, and Amazon: Why was Parler erased from the digital marketplace in 2021 while today’s major platforms openly host violent calls against conservatives without consequence?

In January 2021, Parler was wiped out overnight accused of “inciting violence” and tied to January 6th. The punishment was catastrophic: more than 20 million voices silenced, with Amazon Web Services pointing to a mere 98 flagged posts as justification.

Fast forward to 2025: Bluesky, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, Meta, and Discord are flooded with thousands of posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk and inciting violence against conservatives. Yet none of these platforms face bans, removals, or even warnings. “This is the very definition of a diabolical double standard,” said Elise Pierotti, Co-Founder and Sr. VP of Business Development at Parler.

Even industry leaders are calling out hypocrisy. On September 14, 2025, Elon Musk endorsed an X post stating that Parler was removed from Apple’s App Store for “0.1% of the extremist vitriol now rampant on Bluesky and Reddit,” replying simply: “True.” U.S. Senator Mike Lee has also demanded answers: “What does Apple’s targeting of Parler—but not Bluesky or Reddit—reveal about its political bias and monopolistic control over app store markets?”

Parler asks the question Big Tech refuses to answer:

“Why was Parler obliterated without due process over 98 posts, while platforms hosting thousands of violent threats remain untouched?”

Our Stance on Speech

Parler has always stood unapologetically for free expression. We reject the censorship of so-called “hate speech,” a subjective label that is selectively enforced. At the same time, we recognize clear constitutional boundaries: direct calls for violence and unlawful threats are not protected speech—and Parler enforces against them. Our standard is simple: open discourse, yes. Incitement to violence, no.

The Hidden Hand of Government Influence

Recent reports revealed that USAID funded Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, which produced reports later weaponized to justify Parler’s deplatforming. This raises serious questions: Why are taxpayer dollars being used to silence lawful speech in America?

Parler Returns Stronger

Despite every effort to erase us, Parler has returned bigger, stronger, and untouchable. Today, Parler operates on decentralized hosting, a rewards system, and integrations with more than 20 platforms —ensuring no single gatekeeper will ever silence us again. “Against every attempt to destroy us, we are still here,” Pierotti said. “Our ecosystem is unshakable, and our voice is louder than ever.”

Call to Action

Parler demands that Apple, Google, and Amazon issue public statements explaining their 2021 actions and why the same standards are not being applied today. Until they answer, the stain of their double standard grows darker.

Press Contact: Elise Pierotti

elise@parler.com