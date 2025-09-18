Canon U.S.A., Inc Clean Earth Crew Supports Cleanup at Sunken Meadow State Park

Melville, NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently continued its tradition of community service and environmental preservation during its annual Clean Earth Crew event at Sunken Meadow State Park in New York. 100 Canon employees and their family members signed up to volunteer their time collecting litter along trails and shoreline areas, removing debris and helping maintain one of Long Island’s most popular state parks.

“This year’s Clean Earth Crew event was a powerful reminder of how much we can accomplish when we come together as a team,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “I am inspired by the dedication of our employees and their families, who chose to spend their Saturday morning giving back to the community and protecting a park that means so much to Long Islanders. Events like this highlight the importance of preserving our environment, and Canon remains committed to supporting initiatives that ensure future generations can continue to enjoy the natural beauty of Long Island.”

Throughout the morning, volunteers spread out across the park, filling 12 bags of trash while cleaning the shoreline in addition to planting approximately 70 mums, painting 4 lifeguard stands and 2 barricades, cleaning and painting 7 barbecues, and building 7 new picnic tables. Their efforts helped improve the visual appeal of the park and contributed to a safer and healthier ecosystem for local wildlife and visitors alike.

The annual cleanup highlights Canon’s broader commitment to sustainability through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Since the inception of the Clean Earth Crew program in 1996, Canon employees have volunteered thousands of hours to protect and restore public spaces across Long Island, including beaches, parks and nature preserves. These activities build on the company’s Kyosei philosophy, which emphasizes “all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future.” Beyond the Melville, NY headquarters, the company’s regional offices across the country also participate in Clean Earth Crew programs throughout the year. In 2025, the Canon offices in Irvine, CA, San Jose, CA, Irving, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Itasca, IL all have organized Clean Earth Crew events as well.

For nearly three decades, the Clean Earth Crew has served as a model of how corporate employees can make a lasting difference in their communities. By combining teamwork with a shared sense of responsibility, Canon’s volunteers continue to demonstrate the company’s dedication to preserving natural resources and strengthening the places where they live and work.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

