Lincoln Tech Celebrates 65th Anniversary of Columbia, MD campus

PARSIPPANY, NJ – September 18, 2025, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, celebrated the 65th Anniversary of its Columbia, MD campus earlier this month. Originally located in Landover, Lincoln’s first Maryland campus opened its doors in 1960. The campus expanded its program offerings and moved to its current Columbia location in 1997 and has since helped thousands of graduates launch rewarding new careers that keep the state’s economy growing.

On Saturday, September 6th, members of the Lincoln Tech family were joined by state and local dignitaries as they commemorated this long-standing partnership between the school and the Columbia community. The day included addresses from several key representatives, along with campus tours, program demonstrations, and networking opportunities for attendees.

Following remarks from Campus President Dr. James Martin and Lincoln’s Chief Operating Officer Chad Nyce, Dr. Sanjay Rai – Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission – gave a keynote address. Introduced by Martin as a “visionary leader and tireless advocate for education,” Rai congratulated Lincoln Tech on its 65th anniversary in Maryland while highlighting the critical role Lincoln has played in assisting the region’s employers.

"The challenge that Maryland's workforce is facing isn't a matter of too few jobs or too few people to perform those jobs,” Rai said. “It's a matter of aligning employer needs with jobseekers' abilities. Graduates from [Lincoln’s] programs fill critical technical roles across the state, supporting industries essential to Maryland's economic competitiveness."

Also presenting a keynote address was Dr. Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive. "This milestone is not just a celebration of the past 65 incredible years – it is also about power of partnership," Ball said. "Lincoln Tech helps launch careers and bring stability to families. Your graduates keep our businesses running, our technology advancing, and our community thriving, as you have sent thousands of students to work in critical jobs."

Ball then presented Lincoln Tech with a proclamation from Howard County, declaring September 6, 2025 “Lincoln College of Technology Columbia Day.” “The Howard County government proudly joins Lincoln Tech’s Columbia campus students, faculty and staff, community leaders, industry partners and stakeholders to celebrate its continued success in creating meaningful opportunities for residents to build successful careers in in-demand fields,” Ball read from the proclamation.



Kyra Mahoney, a Representative of U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth, was also on hand to congratulate Lincoln Tech, reading in a letter from Elfreth that “as a former educator and college professor, I have a deep and true appreciation for the crucial work that each of you at Lincoln Tech have done to prepare generations of Marylanders with [meaningful] career skills.” Elfreth’s office then presented Lincoln Tech with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition.

Deb Jung from the Howard County Council presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the campus, citing the job opportunities across Maryland and adding, “Students, we desperately need you!” Jung also took a moment to recognize and honor the U.S. military veterans in attendance, thanking them for their service and Lincoln Tech for supporting them. “[Lincoln schools] have demonstrated a commitment to supporting veterans and military families seeking rewarding careers after their service,” she said.

Kristi Simon, President and CEO of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, told the audience she was excited to join the celebration of “65 years of remarkable impact, growth and achievement. We also celebrate the ripple effect of [Lincoln’s] success – the businesses that benefit from the skilled graduates, the families whose lives have been enriched, and the community that is stronger because of your dedication.”

State Senator Guy Guzzone – who highlighted his 27 years of representing the campus in the Maryland Senate – also presented a proclamation, as did Jessica Feldmark of the Maryland House of Delegates. In a statement issued prior to the event, Feldmark noted the important role Lincoln Tech has played in helping not only individual students and employers, but the region as a whole. “Investing in skilled trades education strengthens our local economy, empowering residents to take on essential careers,” she said. “Lincoln Tech students, staff, and alumni are invaluable resources within our community, and I am proud to have the Lincoln Tech family here in Howard County.“

Lincoln Tech’s Columbia campus provides career training programs in the Automotive Service, Electrical/Electronics, HVAC, Welding, and Medical Assisting fields. The U.S. Department of Labor projects more than 64,000 positions to open across Maryland in these industries by 2032*.

In addition to these career training options, the campus also hosts the Johnson Controls International (JCI) Academy, an advanced training facility that provides specialized education on installing, repairing and maintaining JCI fire and security systems, as well as the Tesla START Training Center, which provides a 16-week advanced training program using Electrical Vehicle (EV) technologies. Students can also seek advanced training with industry partners such as, Mazda, Peterbilt, Republic Services, Hussmann Refrigeration, and the Food Production Solutions Association**.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of September 12, 2025.

** Advanced training programs are offered at other Lincoln Tech locations across the country. For complete details visit lincolntech.edu.

###

