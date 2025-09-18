Batman Comic Art Coin and Medals Available on September 25

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint), in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), will begin accepting pre-orders for the second release in the Comic Art Coin and Medal program depicting Batman™ on Thursday, September 25 at noon EDT. Products will be shipped during winter 2025.

Product options, pricing, and order limits are below. To set up “Remind Me” alerts for each individual product, visit the product page. Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Pricing Grid.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT NAME PRICE MINTAGE LIMIT HOUSEHOLD ORDER LIMIT 25DBS1 Comic Art 1 OZ Silver Medal $135.00 None 5 for the initial sale 25DBS2 Comic Art 2.5 OZ Silver Medal $275.00 25,000 1 for first 24 hours 25DBG Comic Art 24K Gold Proof Coin Per Pricing Grid 10,000 1 for first 24 hours

From the shadows, DC’s Dark Knight™ emerges as the second release in our groundbreaking Comic Art Coin and Medal Program, which celebrates comic book art as a uniquely American art form. Batman is newly etched in a proof finished 24-karat gold coin, fine silver medals, and later in a clad medal that depict the iconic Super Hero ready to fight crime in Gotham City™. These stunning products display Batman’s steadfast courage and his never-ending crusade for justice.

The obverse (heads) design depicts Batman leaping into action to protect those in need. A decorative eagle, carved in stone, perches atop a Gotham City building behind him. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025” (24-karat gold coin); “LIBERTY” and “2025” (2.5-ounce silver medal); and “LIBERTY” (one-ounce silver medal). Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna designed and sculpted the obverse.

The reverse (tails) design features Batman against the background of Gotham City while the Bat-Signal shines brightly above. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$50,” “1/2 OZ,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD” (24-karat gold coin); “BATMAN” and “JUSTICE AND COURAGE” (2.5-ounce silver medal); and “BATMAN” and “JUSTICE AND COURAGE” (one-ounce silver medal). Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw designed the reverse, which was sculpted by Mint Chief Engraver Menna.

To complement these stunning designs, each 24-karat gold coin and silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). The 24-karat gold coin and the 2.5-ounce silver medal will each have a numbered COA, indicating the order in which the item was minted.

A Product Subscription Program is available for the one-ounce silver medal. Subscriptions are limited to five medals per household (household limits subject to change). Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For additional details about subscriptions, visit here.

The Mint has extended the subscription cutoff date for the Comic Art One Ounce Silver Medal depicting Superman™ through September 22, 2025, allowing the subscription window for this medal to remain open until the product is ready to ship. Customers who subscribe to the Comic Art One Ounce Silver Medal before September 22, 2025, will receive the Superman One Ounce Silver Medal when it ships, and still be in line for the Batman One Ounce Silver Medal. Customers who subscribe after September 22, 2025, will start with the Batman One Ounce Silver Medal.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios; HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim; and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

