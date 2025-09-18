Splashtop Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a global leader in modern IT solutions for management and securing hybrid work, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification under the modern and stringent 2022 guidelines. The 2022 update raises the bar by strengthening requirements for cloud services security, threat intelligence, data privacy by design, operational resilience, and supplier and third-party risk management. This milestone underscores Splashtop’s ongoing investment in safeguarding customer data and advancing its global information security management practices.

Highlights:

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification – Splashtop meets the latest, more stringent global standard for information security management, exceeding the previous 2013 requirements.

Security Controls Powered by Splashtop Solutions – Implementation of security controls leverages Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) for real-time patching, Foxpass for certificate-based Wi-Fi security, Splashtop Secure Workspace (SASE/Zero Trust Network Access), and remote access platform.

Enhanced Risk and Threat Management – Demonstrates advanced controls for data confidentiality, integrity, and availability across Splashtop’s global operations.

Comprehensive Compliance Portfolio – Complements GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, FERPA, and PCI support, reinforcing Splashtop as a trusted partner for secure remote access, support, and IT management.

Achieving this certification confirms that Splashtop maintains a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) across people, processes, and technology; undergoes annual independent audits; and continually strengthens controls to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats and business risks.

Comprehensive Compliance for Remote Access, Remote Support, and Autonomous Endpoint Management

In addition to remote access and remote support, Splashtop now offers Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), a breakthrough solution launched in 2025 that empowers IT teams to automate endpoint maintenance, patching, and monitoring across global devices. AEM enables organizations to identify and remediate vulnerabilities, enforce compliance, and ensure business continuity while reducing operational overhead. With these solutions, Splashtop delivers a single, secure environment for hybrid workforces, protected and validated within the scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

During the implementation of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 security controls, Splashtop relied on its own portfolio to meet and exceed the standard’s requirements. This included Foxpass for certificate-based Wi-Fi security, Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) for real-time patching and monitoring, Splashtop Secure Workspace for SASE/Zero Trust Network Access, and the company’s industry-leading remote access solutions. By using its own technologies to achieve certification, Splashtop demonstrates the strength and maturity of its security-first product design.

Foxpass Joins the Certified Security Framework

Scope includes Foxpass by Splashtop; a fully managed, cloud-hosted RADIUS authentication service that enables secure, passwordless access to Wi-Fi, VPNs, and network infrastructure. Foxpass was acquired by Splashtop in 2023 to strengthen access management and RADIUS-based authentication for SMBs and MSPs. By integrating Foxpass into its certified Information Security Management System (ISMS), Splashtop extends enterprise-grade protection across all its solutions, reinforcing a unified, secure foundation for customers worldwide.

“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates our focus and commitment to protecting customer data and staying ahead of evolving threats,” said Jerry Hsieh, Vice President of Security and Compliance at Splashtop. “Extending this certification to include Foxpass highlights how we are bringing every part of our business under one secure, continuously improving framework that meets the toughest global standards.”

Commitment to Global IT and Security Buyers

Splashtop’s secure remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management solutions are trusted by IT and security professionals in over 200 countries and regions. This portfolio helps organizations safeguard every device, simplify IT operations, and maintain compliance with global standards. The company’s expanding compliance framework—including GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, FERPA, and PCI—underscores its role as a strategic partner for enterprises that demand security, reliability, and operational efficiency across diverse and distributed environments.

For more details about Splashtop’s certified solutions and information security practices or to learn how Splashtop can support your regulatory and certification requirements, visit www.splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.