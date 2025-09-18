Pattern Announces Appointment of Mike Clayville to Board of Directors

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in pattern discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Clayville to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2025. Following the appointment of Mr. Clayville, the Board will comprise five directors. Leveraging over 30 years of sales expertise, Mike previously served as the chief customer officer at Stripe, a global technology company building economic infrastructure for the internet, where he focused on partnerships with enterprise executives and with boards across the world. Mike joined Stripe in 2020 and served as chief revenue officer for three years, overseeing the go-to-market function and helping the company shape its global engagement strategy. Prior to Stripe, Mike was vice president of worldwide commercial field operations at Amazon Web Services (AWS), leading sales to millions of businesses in 170 different countries.

An expert at business development, marketing and operations, Mike has held senior positions at VMware, BEA Systems, Tivoli Systems, and IBM. Outside the office, Mike is passionate about advancing cancer research. He is the founder of the Clayville Foundation, which uses big data to help find the cure for cancer. He also serves as an advisory board member for the Fred Hutch Cancer Center. Mike has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to our Board of Directors,” said Mark R. Anderson, Chair and CEO of Pattern Computer. “We have been the beneficiary of his passion and expertise since January 2024 when he joined Pattern’s Advisory Board. He is a senior executive with over 30 years’ leading field operations organizations, with demonstrated success building teams and growing revenue - and has extensive experience in leading the global expansion of high-growth technology companies. Mike joins the Pattern Board of Directors at an inflection point for the Company as we continue our strategic plan and roadmap focused on capitalizing on the high-value assets we have generated.”

Anderson added, “We continue to broaden our team of world-class experts representing disciplines critical to Pattern’s role as the leading next-gen AI/ML platform. These include mathematics, physics, computer science, data science, high performance computing, chemistry, bioinformatics, life sciences (drug discovery and diagnostics), intellectual property, finance, and corporate strategy.

“Pattern seeks to advance the scope of human knowledge as it uncovers solutions to some of the greatest problems facing society today. By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, the Company is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both ML and explainable AI.”

“I am excited to join Pattern’s Board of Directors,” commented Mr. Clayville. “I’m proud to have served on the Company’s Advisory Board where I have experienced first-hand the depth and breadth of the organization. I have been highly impressed with my interactions with Pattern. One of my greatest passions is helping companies build scalable go-to-market organizations, and I am very enthusiastic about the impact AI can have on our journey to cure cancer. Pattern has been leveraging AI for critical insights into cancer for several years and I am happy to help in achieving that mission. I believe leveraging my experience for Pattern may contribute to the Company’s achieving its strategic goals.”

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See www.patterncomputer.com.

