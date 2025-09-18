NxGen Brands, Inc. Announces the official signing of Purchase Agreement of an operating company

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company") (www.nxgenbrands.com) – is pleased to announce that the company has moved its signed LOI to an official Purchase agreement. Both the Seller and the Buyer are excited about the opportunity for the company, its shareholders, and employees. The company looks forward to providing another news release in the coming week, which will detail the business, industry, and the company’s future plans to end the year strong and future growth.

Marjorie Schaefer, the Company’s CEO, stated, "I am very excited to have taken this step forward in turning our LOI into a signed purchase agreement with an established operating company. Closing this great deal provides a great opportunity to make a big splash in the industry for our shareholders and employees. More updates to come!"

To better reflect the company's new direction, please disregard all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's X account, @NGen_Brands. To improve communication with our shareholders, please email us at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com. The Company's new website is https://www.nxgenbrands.com. All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/profile. We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identify from time to time in the company's public announcements.

