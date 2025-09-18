Canon Launches Expansion of the PIXMA Printer Portfolio with New TR7120, TS6520, and TS4320 Desktop Printers

Melville, NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the expansion of its PIXMA product portfolio with the addition of three new desktop printers. The PIXMA TR7120, TS6520, and TS4320 are all-in-one printers great for those with lighter, printing needs. Whether printing school assignments, scanning important documents, or copying recipes, users can enjoy crisp results and virtually seamless operations with the latest PIXMA models.

The newest PIXMA models are all-in-one printers designed to help users streamline their everyday print, scan, and copy tasks. Intentionally designed for the needs of home users, they are designed to provide a straightforward and consistent printing experience, whether you are printing from your computer or compatible mobile devices. All three new models boast print speed and text quality improvements in comparison to their predecessors, as well as offering enhanced dual-band wireless connectivity allowing for reduced interference and improved network performance.* Additionally, all three new devices will use CL-286 ink and a newly formulated black ink to help create deep black text with sharp clarity, PG-295. These new models will be eligible for enrollment in both Canon’s PIXMA Print Plan (PPP) subscription service and Auto Replenishment Service (ARS).**

These printers are great for family and home office users, with compact sizes which can fit in almost any environment with ease. The PIXMA TR7120 printer offers users who frequently scan, or copy documents a 35-page auto document feeder (ADF). The intuitive control panel with a 1.42” LCD makes everyday tasks easy. The PIXMA TS6520 printer offers that same intuitive control panel and LCD, offers a platen for scanning and copying. The PIXMA TS4320 printer is not equipped with an LCD screen but still offers the intuitive user interface and all the essentials for crisp and reliable printing.

Canon also encourages users to register these products in MyCanon by creating a CanonID. By registering their eligible product, users can receive an additional one-year limited warranty. Registration also unlocks access to a suite of cloud services that enhance the printing and scanning experience. One such feature, Enhanced Scan, allows users to create PDF files with improved searchability and save them with intuitive file names. This advanced functionality is derived from Canon's high-end printer technology, through the Canon Print App.***

Pricing and Availability

The PIXMA TR7120, PIXMA TS6520, and PIXMA TS4320 printers are available now for ordering and shipping. The PIXMA TR7120 retails at $172.99, the PIXMA TS6520 at $140.99, and the PIXMA TS4320 at $107.99.****

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

*Wireless printing and scanning require a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n/ac or ad capability, operating at 2.4GHz or 5Ghz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

**Separate subscriptions for each program required. Terms and Conditions apply. See www.usa.canon.com/ink-paper-toner/printer-ink-subscription-plans/for more details.

*** Register your PIXMA TS4320, PIXMA TR7120 or PIXMA TS6520 in MyCanon (through your CanonID Account) within one (1) year of your date of purchase in order to receive (1) an additional one (1) year of limited warranty coverage, (2) access to the Enhanced Scan feature and (3) content in Canon’s Creative Park through the Canon Print App. Offer valid in the U.S.A. only and void where prohibited, taxed or restricted. Offer subject to terms and conditions of the Limited Warranty, Canon Print App and Creative Park. Canon reserves the right to suspend, revise or discontinue this promotion at any time.

****Specifications, pricing and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.